Air raid sirens sound in Moscow: what is known

Moscow residents report hearing siren sounds in various parts of the city. The sounds lasted for at least 10 minutes. The sirens are likely being tested as part of previously announced anti-terrorism drills in schools and colleges, Russian media report, according to UNN.

Details

According to Russian media, the operation of sound alarm systems was reported by residents of the center, Chertanovo, Izmailovo, Pechatniki, and the Sokol district, among others.

The siren is sounding, no one warned and there were no notifications - report residents of the districts.

It is noted that the sounds lasted at least 10 minutes. It is emphasized that this usually happens during a check of alert systems, and there were no reports of an attack on Moscow either.

The sirens are likely being tested as part of previously announced anti-terrorism drills in schools and colleges between April 29 and 30 - Russian media note.

Let us remind you

On the night of April 28, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with attack drones. The Air Force confirmed the downing of 40 Shaheds, more than 70 unmanned aerial vehicle imitators - locationally lost.