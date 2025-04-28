Air raid sirens sound in Moscow: what is known

$41.750.06
Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 11839 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
02:15 PM • 26002 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
02:07 PM • 18266 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

01:08 PM • 19546 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
12:59 PM • 28469 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
12:30 PM • 24389 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

April 28, 12:00 PM • 13586 views

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Exclusive
April 28, 11:54 AM • 23373 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

Exclusive
April 28, 05:58 AM • 70364 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 58005 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Popular news

An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv and a number of regions amid the threat of ballistics

April 28, 08:15 AM • 20091 views

Moscow expects "signals" from Ukraine for direct negotiations - Russian "Media"

April 28, 08:18 AM • 18053 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 33208 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 32867 views

Spanish intelligence believes that the blackout in the country may have been caused by a cyberattack - El Pais

02:14 PM • 13745 views
Publications

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

04:07 PM • 8782 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling
Exclusive

12:59 PM • 28440 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest
Exclusive

12:30 PM • 24372 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice
Exclusive

April 28, 11:54 AM • 23363 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive

April 28, 05:58 AM • 70353 views
UNN Lite

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

01:22 PM • 10367 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 33003 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 33343 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 141974 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 56356 views
Air raid sirens sound in Moscow: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3260 views

Residents in various districts of Moscow heard siren sounds for 10 minutes. This is likely a test of alert systems as part of anti-terrorism drills in schools and colleges.

Air raid sirens sound in Moscow: what is known

Moscow residents report hearing siren sounds in various parts of the city. The sounds lasted for at least 10 minutes. The sirens are likely being tested as part of previously announced anti-terrorism drills in schools and colleges, Russian media report, according to UNN.

Details

According to Russian media, the operation of sound alarm systems was reported by residents of the center, Chertanovo, Izmailovo, Pechatniki, and the Sokol district, among others.

The siren is sounding, no one warned and there were no notifications 

- report residents of the districts.

It is noted that the sounds lasted at least 10 minutes. It is emphasized that this usually happens during a check of alert systems, and there were no reports of an attack on Moscow either.

The sirens are likely being tested as part of previously announced anti-terrorism drills in schools and colleges between April 29 and 30 

- Russian media note.

Let us remind you

On the night of April 28, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with attack drones. The Air Force confirmed the downing of 40 Shaheds, more than 70 unmanned aerial vehicle imitators - locationally lost.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
