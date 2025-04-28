Air raid sirens sound in Moscow: what is known
Residents in various districts of Moscow heard siren sounds for 10 minutes. This is likely a test of alert systems as part of anti-terrorism drills in schools and colleges.
Moscow residents report hearing siren sounds in various parts of the city. The sounds lasted for at least 10 minutes. The sirens are likely being tested as part of previously announced anti-terrorism drills in schools and colleges, Russian media report, according to UNN.
Details
According to Russian media, the operation of sound alarm systems was reported by residents of the center, Chertanovo, Izmailovo, Pechatniki, and the Sokol district, among others.
The siren is sounding, no one warned and there were no notifications
It is noted that the sounds lasted at least 10 minutes. It is emphasized that this usually happens during a check of alert systems, and there were no reports of an attack on Moscow either.
The sirens are likely being tested as part of previously announced anti-terrorism drills in schools and colleges between April 29 and 30
Let us remind you
