"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Storm Eowyn, the most powerful storm in a decade, paralyzes the British Isles

Storm Eowyn, the most powerful storm in a decade, paralyzes the British Isles

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34066 views

Storm Eowyn, with wind gusts of up to 183 km/h, left about a million properties in Ireland and Britain without power. The storm claimed at least two lives, damaged infrastructure, and caused widespread disruption to transportation.

Eowyn - the strongest storm in 10 years - devastates Ireland and the UK. Hundreds of thousands of people were left without electricity due to wind gusts exceeding 160 km per hour. Public life in the affected regions has largely come to a standstill. Several tragic deaths were reported as a result of the storm.

Transmits to UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

Storm Eowyn has hit Ireland and the United Kingdom. Met Office forecasters described Eowyn as "quite exceptional" and the strongest storm for some parts of the UK in "20-30 years". The strongest winds after the storm have subsided, but strong gusts of wind are still expected in the coming days.

At the height of the storm, almost a million facilities in the British Isles lost power, and many road and rail connections were blocked.

The storm has already claimed at least two lives. A man was killed by a falling tree in Ireland when the winds reached a record speed of 183 km/h. In Scotland, a 49-year-old man was hit by flying roof tiles.

Natural disaster at the border: how many victims were killed by floods in Thailand and Malaysia03.12.24, 06:35 • 18583 views

Some parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland have suffered extensive property damage, and Network Rail Scotland has recorded almost 400 cases of damage, the BBC reports. 

According to the network operator ESB Networks, 725,000 customers were affected by the power outages in Ireland yesterday. NIE Networks reported power outages for 283,000 customers.

Image

According to Irish Water, about 138,000 people in Ireland were left without water, and this figure, according to experts, may increase due to power outages at treatment plants and pumping stations.

Diverse forests more resilient to storms - study26.01.24, 02:00 • 31811 views

In Scotland, as of Saturday morning, power was restored to 134,000 properties. About 30 thousand remained without power.

Image

In Northern Ireland, 189,000 homes and businesses were without power on Saturday morning, although 96,000 customers were restored.

Regarding Northern Ireland's electricity, the service said it could take up to 10 days before everyone is back online.

Image

As already announced,  the strongest wind gusts have now subsided, however, strong wind gusts are still expected. In some places, over 128 km per hour. In addition, up to 80 mm of rain may fall in some parts of England and Wales this weekend.

Ireland and parts of the United Kingdom are under a yellow warning code for rain, wind, snow and ice. Flood warnings have also been issued for southern England, northern Wales and western Scotland.

Cuba was left without electricity again amid hurricane07.11.24, 16:19 • 14866 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

