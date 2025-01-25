Storm Eowyn, the most powerful storm in a decade, paralyzes the British Isles

Eowyn - the strongest storm in 10 years - devastates Ireland and the UK. Hundreds of thousands of people were left without electricity due to wind gusts exceeding 160 km per hour. Public life in the affected regions has largely come to a standstill. Several tragic deaths were reported as a result of the storm.

Storm Eowyn has hit Ireland and the United Kingdom. Met Office forecasters described Eowyn as "quite exceptional" and the strongest storm for some parts of the UK in "20-30 years". The strongest winds after the storm have subsided, but strong gusts of wind are still expected in the coming days.

At the height of the storm, almost a million facilities in the British Isles lost power, and many road and rail connections were blocked.

The storm has already claimed at least two lives. A man was killed by a falling tree in Ireland when the winds reached a record speed of 183 km/h. In Scotland, a 49-year-old man was hit by flying roof tiles.

Some parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland have suffered extensive property damage, and Network Rail Scotland has recorded almost 400 cases of damage, the BBC reports.

According to the network operator ESB Networks, 725,000 customers were affected by the power outages in Ireland yesterday. NIE Networks reported power outages for 283,000 customers.

According to Irish Water, about 138,000 people in Ireland were left without water, and this figure, according to experts, may increase due to power outages at treatment plants and pumping stations.

In Scotland, as of Saturday morning, power was restored to 134,000 properties. About 30 thousand remained without power.

In Northern Ireland, 189,000 homes and businesses were without power on Saturday morning, although 96,000 customers were restored.

Regarding Northern Ireland's electricity, the service said it could take up to 10 days before everyone is back online.

As already announced, the strongest wind gusts have now subsided, however, strong wind gusts are still expected. In some places, over 128 km per hour. In addition, up to 80 mm of rain may fall in some parts of England and Wales this weekend.

Ireland and parts of the United Kingdom are under a yellow warning code for rain, wind, snow and ice. Flood warnings have also been issued for southern England, northern Wales and western Scotland.

