$41.750.06
47.390.03
ukenru
White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire
01:08 PM • 642 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
12:59 PM • 2908 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
12:30 PM • 7042 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

12:00 PM • 7238 views

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 11373 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

Exclusive
April 28, 05:58 AM • 59733 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 56378 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 27, 04:20 PM • 58437 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 85546 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 137950 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+16°
2m/s
21%
759 mm
Popular news

Foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine: Britain warned of the risk of lawsuits from Russia regarding human rights - The Telegraph

April 28, 04:19 AM • 44967 views

India and Pakistan have been exchanging fire on the Kashmir border for the fourth day.

April 28, 07:18 AM • 15144 views

An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv and a number of regions amid the threat of ballistics

08:15 AM • 8486 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

08:46 AM • 18135 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

08:56 AM • 17393 views
Publications

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling
Exclusive

12:59 PM • 2934 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest
Exclusive

12:30 PM • 7066 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice
Exclusive

11:54 AM • 11383 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive

April 28, 05:58 AM • 59735 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 162700 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Ruslan Kravchenko

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

United Kingdom

Vatican City

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

01:22 PM • 68 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

08:56 AM • 17431 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

08:46 AM • 18171 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 137953 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 52723 views
Actual

Fox News

Facebook

Instagram

Shahed-136

Sukhoi Su-27

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6346 views

The Verkhovna Rada Committee called on the NACP to check Oleksandr Vasylchenko, the head of the State Land Bank, for a conflict of interest. Experts believe that he violated the law by holding two positions at the same time.

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

The head of the supervisory board of "State Land Bank" LLC (Derzhzembank) Oleksandr Vasylchenko should be brought to justice due to a conflict of interest, which is directly prohibited by anti-corruption legislation. In addition, the management of the State Property Fund, in particular the head Ivanna Smachylo, should also be held responsible for the admitted conflict of interest. Such an opinion was expressed in comments to UNN by experts, calling on the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) to take immediate measures.

Conflict of interest – responsibility including the management of the State Property Fund

The Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Agrarian and Land Policy called on the NAPC to conduct an audit regarding the conflict of interest of the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank" LLC Oleksandr Vasylchenko, who is simultaneously the head of the department of agricultural enterprises of the apparatus of the State Property Fund. That is, "Derzhzembank" was created by the Fund in order to sublease state agricultural lands that were transferred to the State Property Fund.

According to the founder of the law firm "Kasyanenko and Partners", Dmytro Kasyanenko, such dual activity of Vasylchenko is a clear violation of Article 28 of the Law of Ukraine "On Prevention of Corruption", which establishes restrictions on conflict of interest and incompatibility.

If a person is simultaneously a representative of the State Property Fund, which manages the enterprise, this creates a real conflict of interest. According to Art. 28 of the Law "On Prevention of Corruption", this is a violation for which liability is provided for under Art. 172-7 of the Code of Administrative Offenses, in particular a fine and possible removal from office

- the lawyer noted in a comment to  UNN.

He stressed that the NAPC should check these circumstances and take appropriate measures.

The Deputy Head of the Public Council under the NAPC, a member of the board of the RISE coalition and the head of the board of the NGO "Anti-Corruption Headquarters" Serhiy Mytkalyk in a comment to UNN explained that a conflict of interest is, in particular, a contradiction between official powers and private interest. If a person simultaneously heads the department of enterprises of the agro-industrial complex in the State Property Fund and the supervisory board of the enterprise that operates the lands transferred to the Fund, there are real risks of abuse.

For example, a discount on a separate land for persons to whom, for example, Mr. Vasylchenko is related, or any other so to speak, benefit. We can talk about a certain conflict of interest here. Therefore, it is worth contacting the NAPC, I think that the committee did the right thing so that they checked within their powers, because the NAPC is the body that checks information about a possible conflict of interest, draws up protocols and brings to justice

- Mytkalyk noted.

He noted that the NAPC should analyze all the powers exercised by the State Property Fund and directly all the decisions made by Vasylchenko. "That is, it is necessary to analyze all the papers, documents, agreements that were signed by Mr. Vasylchenko, both directly at work in the State Property Fund and as the chairman of the supervisory board of Derzhzembank LLC," Mytkalyk explained.

At the same time, lawyer Dmytro Kasyanenko added that in case of detection of a conflict of interest in Vasylchenko, the management of the State Property Fund should also be brought to justice.

At the same time, the management of the State Property Fund may be held accountable for improper control and allowing a conflict of interest

- the lawyer stressed.

Not only conflict of interest

The Agrarian Committee of the Council also drew attention to the fact that Derzhzembank LLC still does not have an approved financial plan for 2025, which is also a violation of current legislation.

It is about the fact that a company that is a business entity of the state sector cannot operate without an approved financial plan, because this directly violates the norms of Cabinet Decree No. 1133 and Article 11 of the Law "On Management of State Property Objects".

Derzhzembank LLC, as a business entity of the state sector, is obliged to have an approved financial plan in accordance with CMU Decree No. 1133 and Article 11 of the Law of Ukraine "On Management of State Property Objects". The absence of such a plan is a violation of legislation and may lead to the recognition of certain economic actions, in particular concluded contracts, as illegal

- warns Dmytro Kasyanenko.

Formally, "Derzhzembank" is a limited liability company, but in fact it is an enterprise that takes care of state lands, created by the State Bank Fund and 100% controlled by the state. According to Serhiy Mytkalyk, it is in such "hybridity" that there are many legal nuances that can be used to avoid responsibility by officials who have committed violations of the law. Therefore, it is necessary that this issue be immediately studied by competent anti-corruption bodies.

Let us remind

Almost a year ago, the State Property Fund created the first operator of state lands, "State Land Bank" LLC, the purpose of which is to lease plots and thus fill the state budget. The first pool of state-owned land with a total area of almost 91 thousand hectares was transferred there, which the State Property Fund took from various state enterprises and institutions. However, during this time, Derzhzembank managed to lease only a little more than 20 thousand hectares.

The Council Committee demands a detailed analysis of the state lands of the State Property Fund transferred for sublease. People's Deputies suspect violations of legislation during the transfer, in particular, failure to take into account the type of land. In addition, the Agrarian Committee of the Council requires a report on state lands that were transferred to the Fund, but were never subleased.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPoliticsPublications
Verkhovna Rada
Brent
$65.61
Bitcoin
$95,371.40
S&P 500
$5,515.95
Tesla
$285.47
Газ TTF
$32.33
Золото
$3,305.99
Ethereum
$1,805.94