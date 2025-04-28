$41.750.06
White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire
01:08 PM • 700 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
12:59 PM • 3052 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
12:30 PM • 7148 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

12:00 PM • 7314 views

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 11420 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

Exclusive
April 28, 05:58 AM • 59752 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 56392 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 27, 04:20 PM • 58439 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 85546 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 137961 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5946 views

The decision to start the conclave on May 7 was made at a general meeting of cardinals on April 28 in the Vatican. The Sistine Chapel has been closed for preparation for the election of the Pope.

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

The conclave to elect the new Pope will begin on May 7, a decision made during the general meeting of cardinals on March 28, the Vatican confirmed, UNN reports citing Vatican News.

Details

"As reported by Matteo Bruni, Director of the Vatican Press Service, during a briefing following the meetings, the conclave will begin on Wednesday, May 7," the statement said.

The decision on the date of the conclave, that is, the procedure for electing the new successor of Saint Peter, was made during the 5th general meeting of the College of Cardinals, which took place on Monday, April 28, in the hall of synodal meetings in the Vatican. More than 180 cardinals took part in the meeting. More than 100 cardinals who have the right to participate in the conclave have already arrived.

Meanwhile, the Vatican Museums inform that from Monday, April 28, the Sistine Chapel of the Apostolic Palace is not available to visitors in connection with the beginning of preparations for the conclave.

Conclave to elect new Pope to begin May 7 - Reuters28.04.25, 13:56 • 4432 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyNews of the World
Vatican City
