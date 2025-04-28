Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

The conclave to elect the new Pope will begin on May 7, a decision made during the general meeting of cardinals on March 28, the Vatican confirmed, UNN reports citing Vatican News.

Details

"As reported by Matteo Bruni, Director of the Vatican Press Service, during a briefing following the meetings, the conclave will begin on Wednesday, May 7," the statement said.

The decision on the date of the conclave, that is, the procedure for electing the new successor of Saint Peter, was made during the 5th general meeting of the College of Cardinals, which took place on Monday, April 28, in the hall of synodal meetings in the Vatican. More than 180 cardinals took part in the meeting. More than 100 cardinals who have the right to participate in the conclave have already arrived.

Meanwhile, the Vatican Museums inform that from Monday, April 28, the Sistine Chapel of the Apostolic Palace is not available to visitors in connection with the beginning of preparations for the conclave.

