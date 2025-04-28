The conclave to elect the new Pope will begin on May 7 - Reuters

Roman Catholic cardinals will gather for a secret conclave to elect a new Pope starting on May 7, Reuters reports on Monday, citing a high-ranking source in the Vatican, writes UNN.

The date was determined at a closed meeting of cardinals in the Vatican, the first after the funeral of Pope Francis on Saturday, the source said. An official announcement is expected soon.

About 135 cardinals, under the age of 80 and from all over the world, are eligible to participate in the conclave and decide who should be the next leader of the Church, which has 1.4 billion members.

The previous two conclaves, which took place in 2005 and 2013, lasted only two days.