Snow and freezing rain paralyze Britain

Heavy snowfall and freezing rain that covered most of England and Wales caused a transportation collapse.

This was reported by The Independent , UNNand UNN .

Details

Due to the bad weather, runways at Manchester and Liverpool John Lennon airports were temporarily closed, causing flight delays. Last night, significant snowfall covered north Wales, the northern part of the Midlands and northern England.

The lowest temperature was recorded in Loch Glascannoch, Scotland, at minus 11 degrees Celsius.

The Met Office has issued two orange warnings. The first one is in effect from Saturday evening (18:00) until noon on Sunday and covers most of Wales and central England.

The second snow warning is in effect from Saturday (21:00) until the end of Sunday and covers northern England. Meteorologists predict up to 40 cm of snow in the most affected areas, while most of the warning zone will see 3 to 7 cm of snow.

The UK Health and Safety Executive (UKHSA) has issued a Cold-Health Alert. According to experts, extreme weather conditions can lead to an increased risk to public health.

Recall

A year ago, UNN reported on the extreme winter weather that caused snow jams on the roads of Sweden and Denmark, power outages and evacuations due to floods in the UK, Germany and France.

It will be relatively cool in Ukraine: weather forecast for January 5