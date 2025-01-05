It will be relatively cool in Ukraine: weather forecast for January 5

Today, January 5, it will be cold in Ukraine compared to January 1, for example. The temperature will drop to a minimum of 6° below zero. This is reported by the Ukrhydrometcenter, UNN reports.

Details

Cloudy with partly clear skies. No precipitation, only in the Carpathians and Transcarpathia light snow.

There is ice on the roads in some places. The wind is mostly southwest, 5-10 m/s.

Daytime temperatures range from 3° Celsius to 2° Celsius; in the Carpathians, 1-6° Celsius during the day.

Weather in Kyiv and the region



Cloudy with clearings, no precipitation. On the roads there will be ice cover in some places. The wind will be mostly southwest, 5-10 m/s.

Daytime temperatures range from 3° Celsius to 2° Celsius; in Kyiv, 0-2° Celsius during the day.