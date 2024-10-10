Kate Middleton makes her first public appearance after chemotherapy

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 34048 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100130 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 161816 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135072 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141468 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138254 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179620 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111981 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170663 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104701 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139733 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139456 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 86033 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107322 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109459 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 161819 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179622 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170664 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198084 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187124 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139456 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139733 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145581 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137063 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154029 views
Kate Middleton makes her first public appearance after chemotherapy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17074 views

The Princess of Wales joined her husband at a meeting with the families of the victims of the attack in Southport. This is Kate's first official appearance since completing chemotherapy, where she showed support for the affected community.

Kate Middleton  made her first public appearance since completing chemotherapy. She joined her husband who met with parents whose children were killed in a knife attack in July. This was reported by the BBC, and by UNN.

Details

It is noted that Kate unexpectedly decided to join her husband during a visit to Southport. There, they held a private meeting with three families who had lost children in the knife attack on a children's dance club. 

Sources from the royal entourage indicate that she decided to join Prince William to show her “support, empathy and compassion for the local community.” This was the princess's first official public appearance since completing chemotherapy.

Princess of Wales says she has completed chemotherapy, but the road to recovery is “still long”09.09.24, 19:19 • 14694 views

In addition, they talked to rescuers, medics, law enforcement officers who helped at the scene of the attack, and a dance teacher who was present during the attack.

The publication adds that the event was supposed to be private, however, Kate also spoke  publicly. The couple also made a donation through their charity to raise funds for physical and psychological assistance to police and ambulance personnel who were injured during the attack and the riots that followed. 

Recall

In September, it became known that Princess Kate Middleton of Wales returned to work for the first time after completing her cancer treatment. She met with the team of the Early Childhood Development Center at Windsor Castle to discuss her project.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
walesWales
catherine-princess-of-walesCatherine, Princess of Wales

Contact us about advertising