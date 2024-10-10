Kate Middleton makes her first public appearance after chemotherapy

Kate Middleton made her first public appearance since completing chemotherapy. She joined her husband who met with parents whose children were killed in a knife attack in July. This was reported by the BBC, and by UNN.

Details

It is noted that Kate unexpectedly decided to join her husband during a visit to Southport. There, they held a private meeting with three families who had lost children in the knife attack on a children's dance club.

Sources from the royal entourage indicate that she decided to join Prince William to show her “support, empathy and compassion for the local community.” This was the princess's first official public appearance since completing chemotherapy.

In addition, they talked to rescuers, medics, law enforcement officers who helped at the scene of the attack, and a dance teacher who was present during the attack.

The publication adds that the event was supposed to be private, however, Kate also spoke publicly. The couple also made a donation through their charity to raise funds for physical and psychological assistance to police and ambulance personnel who were injured during the attack and the riots that followed.

Recall

In September, it became known that Princess Kate Middleton of Wales returned to work for the first time after completing her cancer treatment. She met with the team of the Early Childhood Development Center at Windsor Castle to discuss her project.