The Russians staged a performance in honor of the Kakhovka HPP blown up by them

The occupiers staged demonstrative mourning events in honor of the Kakhovka HPP blown up by them in the temporarily occupied territories.

This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), UNN reports.

It is emphasized that the Russians use everything as a weapon – even the Kakhovka HPP dam blown up by their own hands.

On the anniversary of the tragedy, the occupiers staged demonstrative mourning events in the temporarily occupied territories with the propaganda purpose of shifting the blame for the destruction of the dam and the tragedy to Ukraine - informs the National Resistance Center.

It is noted that the enemy cynically uses its own crimes to brainwash the population in order to create further crimes. It is possible to stop this only by force.

Supplement

The explosion of the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson region occurred on the night of June 6, 2023. This is a war crime and an act of ecocide. As a result of the tragedy, 16,000 people and about 80 settlements were in the disaster zone, some of which were flooded as a result of the terrorist attack.

As a result, more than 70 people died, and more than 100 were injured. Not only people died then, but also animals.

According to the Ministry of Environmental Protection, as of May 2025, the total amount of calculated damage and losses caused to the territories and objects of the natural reserve fund, water and land resources amounted to almost 78 billion hryvnias.