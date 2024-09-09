Princess of Wales says she has completed chemotherapy, but the road to recovery is “still long”

Princess Kate Middleton of Wales has announced that she has completed chemotherapy, which she began after being diagnosed with cancer. She told about it in X, reports UNN.

Details

According to Kate Middleton, “the last nine months have been incredibly difficult for us as a family.

As the summer is coming to an end, I can't tell you how relieved I am that I finally finished my chemotherapy. (...) Now I am focused on doing everything I can to stay cancer free. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my road to healing and full recovery is still long and I must continue to take each day as it comes - She wrote.

The Princess of Wales also thanked her fans for the support she has received over the months.

Recall

In March , Catherine, Princess of Wales, announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was in the “early stages” of treatment.

