Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118565 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 121196 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 197695 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153162 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152697 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142845 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 198022 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112419 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186762 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105084 views

Princess of Wales says she has completed chemotherapy, but the road to recovery is “still long”

Princess of Wales says she has completed chemotherapy, but the road to recovery is “still long”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14695 views

Princess Kate Middleton of Wales has announced the completion of chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer. She noted that the last nine months had been extremely difficult for her family.

Princess Kate Middleton of Wales has announced that she has completed chemotherapy, which she began after being diagnosed with cancer. She told about it in X, reports UNN.

Details

According to Kate Middleton, “the last nine months have been incredibly difficult for us as a family.

As the summer is coming to an end, I can't tell you how relieved I am that I finally finished my chemotherapy. (...) Now I am focused on doing everything I can to stay cancer free. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my road to healing and full recovery is still long and I must continue to take each day as it comes

- She wrote. 

The Princess of Wales also thanked her fans for the support she has received over the months.

Recall

In March , Catherine, Princess of Wales, announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was in the “early stages” of treatment.

Prince William shares news about Kate Middleton amid her fight against the disease01.05.24, 15:33 • 15926 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World

