UK to release some prisoners early to relieve overcrowded prisons

The British government has taken extraordinary measures to release some criminals from prison early and postpone some court hearings to prevent prison overcrowding. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

The UK government has decided to release some prisoners early to reduce pressure on the penitentiary system.

Prime Minister's spokesperson Rishi Sunaka said that early release would only apply to prisoners at the end of their sentences and they would be under constant surveillance, including electronic monitoring.

He said that prisoners convicted of terrorism, sexual or serious violent crimes would be excluded from the program, and that prison governors would have the right to block the release of some individuals.

The Ministry of Justice reported that it has initiated a measure under which detained defendants who have been denied bail can be returned to police custody instead of being sent to prison if there are no available places.

Over the past 30 years, the number of prisoners in England and Wales has doubled as a result of longer sentences and a tougher approach to violent and drug-related crimes.

Last summer, the number of prisoners in England and Wales reached a record high of 88,225, up 8% from a year earlier, with official figures showing that the number of prison beds was 557.

Three out of every five prisons were overcrowded, meaning that they held more prisoners than could be provided with decent conditions.

