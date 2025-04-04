Rishi Sunak

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14524 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 25954 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63266 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 211444 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121281 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390042 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309396 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213508 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244093 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255029 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21609 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes
April 4, 01:48 PM • 43681 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43681 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy
April 4, 02:15 PM • 129661 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129661 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known
03:59 PM • 13502 views

03:59 PM • 13502 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled
05:58 PM • 12635 views

05:58 PM • 12635 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy
April 4, 02:15 PM • 129916 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129916 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
April 4, 01:12 PM • 211444 views
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 211444 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390042 views
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 390042 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it
April 4, 06:14 AM • 253416 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253416 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309396 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero
07:44 PM • 2148 views

07:44 PM • 2148 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled
05:58 PM • 12784 views

05:58 PM • 12784 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes
April 4, 01:48 PM • 43876 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43876 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon
April 4, 10:29 AM • 71767 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71767 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"
April 4, 10:08 AM • 56900 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56900 views
The number of migrants crossing the English Channel in 2024 increased by 25%

In 2024, 36,816 migrants crossed the English Channel by boat, 25% more than in 2023. This was the second highest figure since 2018

News of the World • January 1, 02:15 PM • 24113 views

The British Conservative Party has elected a new leader

Cami Badenoch won the election of the leader of the Conservative Party of Great Britain with 53,806 votes. She will replace Rishi Sunak and plans to prepare the party for future government.

News of the World • November 2, 01:43 PM • 21264 views

The composition of the new UK government has been announced: who heads the Foreign Office and the Ministry of Defense and what they said about Ukraine

Following the Labor Party's landslide election victory, Keir Starmer officially became Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, John Healey became Minister of Defense, and David Lammy became Foreign Secretary, all of whom had previously visited Kyiv to reassure their continued support for Ukraine.

Politics • July 5, 05:28 PM • 64458 views
Exclusive

The political scientist assessed the likelihood that the new British Prime Minister will continue to actively support Ukraine

Keir Starmer, the new British Prime Minister from the Labor Party, is likely to continue active military support for Ukraine and strengthen security alliances against Russia, a political analyst believes.

Politics • July 5, 01:30 PM • 130474 views

"The work of change begins immediately": Starmer delivers first speech as British prime minister

Keir Starmer became the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after leading the Labor Party to a landslide election victory, and delivered his first speech, promising to "rebuild" the country's "opportunity infrastructure" and create a "service government.

News of the World • July 5, 01:12 PM • 13654 views

UK: King accepts Sunak's resignation as prime minister

Rishi Sunak resigned as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after his Conservative Party was defeated in the elections, and King Charles III accepted his resignation.

News of the World • July 5, 10:55 AM • 14454 views

Great Britain: Sunak announces resignation as Conservative leader after election defeat, but not immediately

Rishi Sunak has announced his resignation as leader of the British Conservative Party after Labor's landslide victory in the country's elections, but will remain in office until a formal agreement on his successor is reached.

News of the World • July 5, 10:03 AM • 15659 views

Zelensky congratulates Starmer on election victory, hopes to strengthen UK-Ukraine partnership

President Zelenskyy congratulated Keir Starmer and the British Labor Party on their election victory, expressed hope for strengthening the Ukrainian-British partnership and restoring international peace and security, and thanked outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for his continued support for Ukraine.

Politics • July 5, 08:00 AM • 25400 views

Elections in the UK: Labor Party officially wins, Sunak takes responsibility for defeat

Keir Starmer's Labour Party has won a landslide victory in the 2024 general election in the UK, gaining the necessary seats to form the next government.

News of the World • July 5, 06:00 AM • 14230 views

Labor Party leader Keir Starmer will become the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom - Reuters

According to exit polls, Keir Starmer's Labor Party has won a significant majority in the UK parliamentary elections.

Politics • July 5, 12:50 AM • 33502 views

Polls give Labour a landslide victory in UK election - FT

As a result of the historic victory, Sir Keir Starmer's Labor Party is predicted to come to power with an unprecedented majority, while Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party will face one of the worst defeats in its history.

News of the World • July 4, 01:00 PM • 17610 views

In Britain, four men tried to enter the territory of the House of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Four men were arrested for breaking into the residence of British prime minister Rishi Sunak.

Politics • June 26, 03:30 AM • 106106 views

King Charles III welcomes Japanese Emperor Naruhito on a state visit to Britain

King Charles III, despite his battle with cancer, personally greeted Emperor Naruhito of Japan at Buckingham Palace during Naruhito's long-planned state visit to Britain.

Politics • June 25, 10:16 PM • 23733 views

Security officer Rishi Sunaka arrested for betting on election date

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunaka, a security official, has been arrested for betting on an election date, prompting an investigation into a possible leak of confidential information.

Politics • June 20, 02:45 AM • 100666 views

UK elections: according to polls, Conservatives are close to defeat, Labor Party may win with a margin

According to polls, the Labor Party is likely to win the UK parliamentary elections by a large margin, while the Conservatives will suffer a significant defeat.

News of the World • June 16, 08:53 AM • 23709 views

President of the European Council: Ukraine should determine when dialog with Russia is possible

President of the European Council Charles Michel said that Ukraine should determine when a dialogue with Russia is possible, but it should be based on international law and the UN Charter.

War • June 15, 05:42 PM • 26857 views

Putin has no interest in a just peace - British Prime Minister

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not interested in a just peace, has launched a diplomatic campaign against the Peace Summit and ordered states to refrain from participating in it, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said.

War • June 15, 05:15 PM • 26570 views

Britain is not considering sending troops to Ukraine - Rishi Sunak

According to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the UK is not currently considering sending its military or NATO troops to Ukraine.

War • June 15, 05:45 AM • 98334 views

G7 leaders sang Happy Birthday to Olaf Scholz

Before the summit, the G7 leaders sang "Happy Birthday" to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the occasion of his 66th birthday.

UNN Lite • June 14, 09:07 PM • 80655 views

Zelenskyy meets with British Prime Minister on the sidelines of the G7 summit

Zelenskyy met with British Prime Minister Sunak at the G7 summit, reaffirming their shared commitment to ending Putin's illegal war and ensuring support for Ukraine's army, economy, and people.

War • June 13, 06:48 PM • 27514 views

G7 leaders to focus on war in Ukraine and China at summit in Italy

G7 leaders gather for their annual summit in Italy, seeking to double down on support for Ukraine with a $50 billion loan package using frozen Russian assets, confront China's economic ambitions, and discuss issues such as artificial intelligence, while also facing domestic challenges.

War • June 13, 06:45 AM • 38387 views

Zelenskyi discussed strengthening defense cooperation with Sunak: priorities - air defense and long-range weapons

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defense with British prime minister Rishi Sunak.

War • June 5, 04:14 PM • 37972 views

Zelensky commented on the upcoming elections in Britain

Zelensky, commenting on the upcoming early elections in the UK, said that Ukraine will work with the prime minister, who will be elected by the people of Britain.

Politics • May 31, 10:36 AM • 17771 views

In the UK, Parliament was dissolved on the eve of early general elections scheduled for July 4

After British prime minister Rishi Sunak announced the date of early general elections on July 4, deputies resigned.

News of the World • May 30, 08:02 AM • 20259 views

Rishi Sunak promises to bring back military service for 18-year-olds in Britain

Rishi Sunak, the British Prime Minister, announced plans to reinstate compulsory national service for 18-year-olds, requiring them to serve in the military for 12 months or perform civilian duties on weekends.

News of the World • May 26, 06:54 AM • 31952 views

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak calls early parliamentary elections for July 4

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced early parliamentary elections in the UK to be held on July 4, citing the need for the country to choose its future amid global challenges such as the war in Ukraine and the threat of extremism.

News of the World • May 22, 04:35 PM • 32976 views

UK to release some prisoners early to relieve overcrowded prisons

The UK government will allow for the early release of some prisoners nearing the end of their sentences and the postponement of court hearings to reduce the number of prisoners in overcrowded prisons.

News of the World • May 16, 11:47 AM • 21285 views

Wayve raises over $1 billion to offer its Tesla-like autonomous driving technology

British startup Wayve has raised more than $1 billion in funding led by SoftBank to develop self-learning autonomous driving technology, the largest AI funding in the UK to date.

News of the World • May 7, 05:57 PM • 94127 views

The Telegraph: Trump will demand that NATO raise defense spending to 3% of GDP, excluding aid to Kyiv

If elected president, Trump plans to demand that NATO allies increase defense spending to 3% of GDP, excluding aid to Ukraine.

Economy • May 4, 02:17 AM • 61451 views

UK sends first migrant to Rwanda under voluntary deportation program - media

The United Kingdom has sent the first migrant to Rwanda under a voluntary deportation program that plans to pay asylum seekers about $3,700 to move to the African country.

News of the World • May 1, 10:04 AM • 20395 views