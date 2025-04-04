In 2024, 36,816 migrants crossed the English Channel by boat, 25% more than in 2023. This was the second highest figure since 2018
Following the Labor Party's landslide election victory, Keir Starmer officially became Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, John Healey became Minister of Defense, and David Lammy became Foreign Secretary, all of whom had previously visited Kyiv to reassure their continued support for Ukraine.
Keir Starmer, the new British Prime Minister from the Labor Party, is likely to continue active military support for Ukraine and strengthen security alliances against Russia, a political analyst believes.
Rishi Sunak has announced his resignation as leader of the British Conservative Party after Labor's landslide victory in the country's elections, but will remain in office until a formal agreement on his successor is reached.
President Zelenskyy congratulated Keir Starmer and the British Labor Party on their election victory, expressed hope for strengthening the Ukrainian-British partnership and restoring international peace and security, and thanked outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for his continued support for Ukraine.
Four men were arrested for breaking into the residence of British prime minister Rishi Sunak.
King Charles III, despite his battle with cancer, personally greeted Emperor Naruhito of Japan at Buckingham Palace during Naruhito's long-planned state visit to Britain.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunaka, a security official, has been arrested for betting on an election date, prompting an investigation into a possible leak of confidential information.
According to polls, the Labor Party is likely to win the UK parliamentary elections by a large margin, while the Conservatives will suffer a significant defeat.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not interested in a just peace, has launched a diplomatic campaign against the Peace Summit and ordered states to refrain from participating in it, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said.
According to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the UK is not currently considering sending its military or NATO troops to Ukraine.
Zelenskyy met with British Prime Minister Sunak at the G7 summit, reaffirming their shared commitment to ending Putin's illegal war and ensuring support for Ukraine's army, economy, and people.
G7 leaders gather for their annual summit in Italy, seeking to double down on support for Ukraine with a $50 billion loan package using frozen Russian assets, confront China's economic ambitions, and discuss issues such as artificial intelligence, while also facing domestic challenges.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defense with British prime minister Rishi Sunak.
Zelensky, commenting on the upcoming early elections in the UK, said that Ukraine will work with the prime minister, who will be elected by the people of Britain.
After British prime minister Rishi Sunak announced the date of early general elections on July 4, deputies resigned.
Rishi Sunak, the British Prime Minister, announced plans to reinstate compulsory national service for 18-year-olds, requiring them to serve in the military for 12 months or perform civilian duties on weekends.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced early parliamentary elections in the UK to be held on July 4, citing the need for the country to choose its future amid global challenges such as the war in Ukraine and the threat of extremism.
The UK government will allow for the early release of some prisoners nearing the end of their sentences and the postponement of court hearings to reduce the number of prisoners in overcrowded prisons.
British startup Wayve has raised more than $1 billion in funding led by SoftBank to develop self-learning autonomous driving technology, the largest AI funding in the UK to date.
The United Kingdom has sent the first migrant to Rwanda under a voluntary deportation program that plans to pay asylum seekers about $3,700 to move to the African country.