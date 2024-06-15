ukenru
Britain is not considering sending troops to Ukraine - Rishi Sunak

Britain is not considering sending troops to Ukraine - Rishi Sunak

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 98305 views

According to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the UK is not currently considering sending its military or NATO troops to Ukraine.

The United Kingdom is not currently considering sending its military or NATO to Ukraine, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in an interview with La Repubblica newspaper, UNN reports .

Details

"No," he said when asked about sending the military.

He believes that the decision taken at the Group of Seven summit in Italy to use the profits from frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's needs was a demonstration that "the G7 is ready for anything.

Sunak is convinced that it is necessary to increase investment in defense "because the world has become more dangerous and unpredictable than ever in recent decades.

The British prime minister was evasive about the use of Western weapons against targets in Russia. According to him, missiles should be used "in compliance with international humanitarian laws.

Zelenskyi discussed strengthening defense cooperation with Sunak: priorities - air defense and long-range weapons 05.06.24, 19:14 • 37929 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
natoNATO
rishi-sunakRishi Sunak
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
italyItaly
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising