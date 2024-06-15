Britain is not considering sending troops to Ukraine - Rishi Sunak

The United Kingdom is not currently considering sending its military or NATO to Ukraine, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in an interview with La Repubblica newspaper, UNN reports .

Details

"No," he said when asked about sending the military.

He believes that the decision taken at the Group of Seven summit in Italy to use the profits from frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's needs was a demonstration that "the G7 is ready for anything.

Sunak is convinced that it is necessary to increase investment in defense "because the world has become more dangerous and unpredictable than ever in recent decades.

The British prime minister was evasive about the use of Western weapons against targets in Russia. According to him, missiles should be used "in compliance with international humanitarian laws.

Zelenskyi discussed strengthening defense cooperation with Sunak: priorities - air defense and long-range weapons