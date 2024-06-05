Zelenskyi discussed strengthening defense cooperation with Sunak: priorities - air defense and long-range weapons

The president of Ukraine held a telephone conversation with British prime minister Rishi Sunak, during which the parties discussed the continuation of defense cooperation. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the presidential office.

The interlocutors exchanged views on additional opportunities for joint training missions and interoperability of the defense and security forces of Ukraine with NATO.

The leaders also discussed the continuation of defense cooperation. Priorities are strengthening air defense and long-range capabilities. The president noted the UK's permission to hit military targets on the territory of the Russian Federation.he stressed that this will prevent attempts by the Russian occupiers to expand the war and save people's lives - summed up in the Office of the president.

Attention was also paid to preparations for the global peace summit, which will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16.

I am convinced that even during the pre-election period, the UK will be represented at the summit at the highest level - said Vladimir Zelensky.

The head of the British Defense Department, Admiral Tony Radakin, said that Russia is "defeated" in Ukraine, despite the fact that Russian troops have launched a new wave of invasion in the Kharkiv region.