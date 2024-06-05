ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Zelenskyi discussed strengthening defense cooperation with Sunak: priorities - air defense and long-range weapons

Kyiv

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defense with British prime minister Rishi Sunak.

The president of Ukraine held a telephone conversation with British prime minister Rishi Sunak, during which the parties discussed the continuation of defense cooperation. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the presidential office.

Details 

The interlocutors exchanged views on additional opportunities for joint training missions and interoperability of the defense and security forces of Ukraine with NATO.

The leaders also discussed the continuation of defense cooperation. Priorities are strengthening air defense and long-range capabilities. The president noted the UK's permission to hit military targets on the territory of the Russian Federation.he stressed that this will prevent attempts by the Russian occupiers to expand the war and save people's lives

- summed up in the Office of the president. 

The leaders also discussed the continuation of defense cooperation. Priorities are strengthening air defense and long-range capabilities. The president noted the UK's permission to hit military targets on the territory of the Russian Federation.he stressed that this will prevent attempts by the Russian occupiers to expand the war and save people's lives.

Great Britain and Latvia announced a tender for the purchase of FPV drones for Ukraine04.06.24, 16:40 • 37863 views

Attention was also paid to preparations for the global peace summit, which will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16.   

I am convinced that even during the pre-election period, the UK will be represented at the summit at the highest level

- said Vladimir Zelensky. 

Recall

The head of the British Defense Department, Admiral Tony Radakin, said that Russia is "defeated" in Ukraine, despite the fact that Russian troops have launched a new wave of invasion in the Kharkiv region.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
ministry-of-defence-united-kingdomMinistry of Defence (United Kingdom)
natoNATO
switzerlandSwitzerland
rishi-sunakRishi Sunak
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

