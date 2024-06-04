ukenru
Great Britain and Latvia announced a tender for the purchase of FPV drones for Ukraine

Great Britain and Latvia announced a tender for the purchase of FPV drones for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

The United Kingdom and Latvia have announced a tender for the purchase of drones from Western manufacturers for supply to Ukraine as part of the coalition to create the capabilities of unmanned aerial vehicles.

Great Britain and Latvia have opened a tender for the purchase of attack drones under the Drone Capability Coalition for Ukraine program. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Ministry of defense of Great Britain.

Details 

The competition will select manufacturers that can supply drones on a large scale and at an affordable price, taking advantage of Western industry.

This competition is open to representatives of any country that is a member of the Contact Group on defense of Ukraine. 

Britain has sent Ukraine a new military aid package: what it includes20.05.24, 10:53 • 101350 views

Companies must submit their proposals by June 28, 2024, which will then be reviewed and evaluated by members of the Drone Capability Coalition. Successful companies will receive orders for the supply of drones to Ukraine.

After receiving positive feedback on the use of the provided drones, the manufacturer will receive new and larger orders for FPV drones.

Addition

The British ministry emphasizes that FPV drones proved to be highly effective on the battlefield after a full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation. These UAVs are able to provide their operators with situational awareness and the ability to effectively defeat enemy positions and armored vehicles

Additional FPV contests are expected to be held by the end of 2024, based on the results obtained during this first tender.

Recall

The head of the Main Directorate of radio-electronic and cyber combat of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Ivan Pavlenko , said that over the past year the number of FPV drones in the Armed Forces of Ukraine has increased fourfold, and the number of aircraft – type UAVs has tripled.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

