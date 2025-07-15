In Donetsk region, movement between Kramatorsk and Dobropillia restricted due to drone attacks
In Donetsk region, from July 16, 2025, a temporary ban on the movement of civilians and transport will be introduced on the section of road T-05-14 between Kramatorsk and Dobropillia. The decision was made by the Regional Defense Council due to the increasing number of FPV drone attacks.
From July 16, 2025, a temporary restriction (ban) is introduced for citizens, foreigners and stateless persons, as well as the movement of civilian vehicles on the Kramatorsk – Serhiivka – Andriivka – Dobropillia section of the public road of national importance T-05-14 Dobropillia – Lyman km 5+850 – km 49+615
He added that such a decision was made today at a meeting of the Regional Defense Council.
It is related to the increased number of FPV drone attacks on the specified road section. Law enforcement officers and relevant services will monitor the special entry-exit regime for this road section
