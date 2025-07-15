In Donetsk region, movement between Kramatorsk and Dobropillia restricted due to drone attacks

In Donetsk region, a temporary ban on the movement of civilians and transport on the T-05-14 road section between Kramatorsk and Dobropillia will be introduced from July 16. This decision was made by the Regional Defense Council due to the increasing number of FPV drone attacks. Law enforcement officers and relevant services will monitor compliance with the restrictions. This was reported by Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk OVA, as reported by UNN.

From July 16, 2025, a temporary restriction (ban) is introduced for citizens, foreigners and stateless persons, as well as the movement of civilian vehicles on the Kramatorsk – Serhiivka – Andriivka – Dobropillia section of the public road of national importance T-05-14 Dobropillia – Lyman km 5+850 – km 49+615 - the post says.

He added that such a decision was made today at a meeting of the Regional Defense Council.

It is related to the increased number of FPV drone attacks on the specified road section. Law enforcement officers and relevant services will monitor the special entry-exit regime for this road section - added the OVA.

