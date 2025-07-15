Kramatorsk suffered two enemy strikes: casualties reported

In the Donetsk region, Russian troops struck Kramatorsk twice, there is information about casualties, said Oleksandr Honcharenko, head of the Kramatorsk City Military Administration, on Tuesday on Facebook, writes UNN.

Kramatorsk suffered 2 enemy shellings - private sector. According to preliminary information, there are casualties -

According to him, the consequences of the Russian strike are being established.

Donetsk region: Russian troops struck Rodynske with "Smerch", four wounded