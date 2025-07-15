Kramatorsk suffered two enemy strikes: casualties reported
Kyiv • UNN
Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast suffered two enemy shellings of the private sector. According to preliminary information, there are casualties, and the consequences of the Russian strike are being assessed.
In the Donetsk region, Russian troops struck Kramatorsk twice, there is information about casualties, said Oleksandr Honcharenko, head of the Kramatorsk City Military Administration, on Tuesday on Facebook, writes UNN.
Kramatorsk suffered 2 enemy shellings - private sector. According to preliminary information, there are casualties
According to him, the consequences of the Russian strike are being established.
Donetsk region: Russian troops struck Rodynske with "Smerch", four wounded15.07.25, 09:43 • 5300 views