Donetsk region: Russian troops struck Rodynske with "Smerch", four wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3954 views

On July 15 at 00:30, Russian troops shelled Rodynske with a "Smerch" MLRS, wounding four civilians. The victims were hospitalized with mine-blast injuries and other damages, and residential buildings were also damaged.

In the Donetsk region, Russian troops struck Rodynske overnight with a Smerch MLRS, injuring four civilians, the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"On July 15, at 00:30, the Russian army shelled Rodynske with a Smerch MLRS. Residential buildings were hit, where four civilians were injured in their homes," the prosecutor's office reported.

Two men aged 37 and 53, and two women aged 54 and 69, as stated, were taken to the hospital. They were diagnosed with blast injuries, a closed rib fracture, shrapnel wounds, lacerations, multiple abrasions, and a concussion.

Also, as a result of the occupiers' attack, apartment buildings and outbuildings were damaged.

Addition

According to data from the head of the Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin, Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk region 18 times in total over the past day. On July 14, Russians killed 2 residents of Donetsk region: in Kostiantynivka and Myrnograd. Another 10 people in the region were injured during the day.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
Donetsk Oblast
BM-30 Smerch
