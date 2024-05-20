ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Britain has sent Ukraine a new military aid package: what it includes

Britain has sent Ukraine a new military aid package: what it includes

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101351 views

The UK has announced that it has sent a new military aid package to Ukraine, including 1 million rounds of ammunition, 80 air defense missiles, and 20 armored landing vehicles.

On Sunday, May 19, British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It included, among other things, 1 million rounds of ammunition, 80 missiles for air defense systems, and 20 armored amphibious transporters BvS 10.

"The world can't wait, Ukraine needs us to step up so they have what they need to reject Putin. That's what the UK has done today," Shapps told X.

"The UK has sent 1 million rounds of ammunition, air defense missiles and drones to the front line in Ukraine to help deter Putin's army," the defense minister said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
ministry-of-defence-united-kingdomMinistry of Defence (United Kingdom)
grant-shappsGrant Shapps
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
ukraineUkraine

