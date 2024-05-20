Britain has sent Ukraine a new military aid package: what it includes

On Sunday, May 19, British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It included, among other things, 1 million rounds of ammunition, 80 missiles for air defense systems, and 20 armored amphibious transporters BvS 10.

"The world can't wait, Ukraine needs us to step up so they have what they need to reject Putin. That's what the UK has done today," Shapps told X.

"The UK has sent 1 million rounds of ammunition, air defense missiles and drones to the front line in Ukraine to help deter Putin's army," the defense minister said.