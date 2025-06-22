A resident of Kyiv region organized a prostitution network in Sumy: details

In Sumy, a resident of Kyiv Oblast organized a prostitution network: engaging in pimping and organizing places of debauchery. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the Sumy Oblast Police.

Details

It is noted that a 33-year-old woman, with mercenary motives, recruited residents from various cities of Ukraine to provide sexual services.

Subsequently, she sent them to Sumy, where she rented accommodation and created conditions for prostitution. The cost of such services ranged from 4000 to 6000 hryvnias - the report says.

It is indicated that investigators and operatives conducted searches at the suspect's place of residence in Kyiv and in the rented apartment in Sumy, where the women provided intimate services.

As a result of the searches, mobile phones, bank and SIM cards, receipts, cash, contraceptives, and other material evidence were seized - law enforcement officers said.

They added that the woman was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 303 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - pimping or involving a person in prostitution, committed repeatedly or by prior conspiracy by a group of persons.

"The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. The police are taking all necessary measures to identify other possible participants in the criminal scheme," - the police added.

Recall

In May, in Kyiv, a criminal organization that recruited young women under the guise of escort and blackmailed them for sex services in Ukraine and abroad was liquidated. 34 searches were conducted in Kyiv, and 11 individuals were notified of suspicion of pimping and human trafficking.

