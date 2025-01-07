They molested, raped, and made porn with children: in Kyiv region, a couple was sentenced to 15 years in prison

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 56723 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 149451 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128540 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136083 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134696 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172304 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110875 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164975 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104505 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113974 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131818 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130706 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 43858 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100754 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102988 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 149451 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 172304 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164975 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192676 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181861 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130706 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131818 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143255 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134845 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152009 views
They molested, raped, and made porn with children: in Kyiv region, a couple was sentenced to 15 years in prison

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34352 views

The court sentenced the husband and wife to 15 years in prison for producing child pornography and abusing their daughters. The couple must also pay UAH 750,000 in compensation to the victims.

In the Kyiv region, a couple who filmed pornographic content, molested their daughters, and raped one of them were sentenced to 15 years in prison. This was reported by UNN with reference to the police of the Kyiv region.

Details

A man and a woman were found guilty of producing and distributing child pornography, corruption of minors, rape and human trafficking (Articles 301-1(3) and (4), 28(2)(1), 156(2), 156(2), 156(2), 28(2), 152(2), 152(6), 149(3) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

They were sentenced to 15 years in prison and deprived of the right to work with children for three years. The court also granted the victims' claim for compensation in the amount of UAH 750 thousand.

The woman produced pornographic videos with the participation of herself and her two daughters born in 2011 and 2013. She involved her husband in filming some of the videos,

- the statement said.

The woman handed over her eldest daughter to the man three times for the purpose of sexual exploitation. He raped his stepdaughter in the presence of his wife.

Later, pornographic content was distributed via the Internet.

The couple is now in prison.

For reference

Back in February 2024, law enforcement officers in Kyiv region brought to court the case of a couple who produced and distributed child pornography.

Rada Committee supports draft law on decriminalization of porn: what will change23.12.24, 12:39 • 15134 views

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
kyivKyiv

