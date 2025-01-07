They molested, raped, and made porn with children: in Kyiv region, a couple was sentenced to 15 years in prison

In the Kyiv region, a couple who filmed pornographic content, molested their daughters, and raped one of them were sentenced to 15 years in prison. This was reported by UNN with reference to the police of the Kyiv region.



Details

A man and a woman were found guilty of producing and distributing child pornography, corruption of minors, rape and human trafficking (Articles 301-1(3) and (4), 28(2)(1), 156(2), 156(2), 156(2), 28(2), 152(2), 152(6), 149(3) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

They were sentenced to 15 years in prison and deprived of the right to work with children for three years. The court also granted the victims' claim for compensation in the amount of UAH 750 thousand.

The woman produced pornographic videos with the participation of herself and her two daughters born in 2011 and 2013. She involved her husband in filming some of the videos, - the statement said.

The woman handed over her eldest daughter to the man three times for the purpose of sexual exploitation. He raped his stepdaughter in the presence of his wife.

Later, pornographic content was distributed via the Internet.

The couple is now in prison.

For reference

Back in February 2024, law enforcement officers in Kyiv region brought to court the case of a couple who produced and distributed child pornography.

