Scandal in Koncha-Zaspa: Zhovten sanatorium may be given to Kaufman - media

A new scandal has erupted around the arrested Zhovten complex in Koncha-Zaspa, near Kyiv. It concerns an attempt to transfer the object to the management of Odesa businessman Boris Kaufman, against the backdrop of his systemic seizure of adjacent territories. This was reported by UNN with reference to TSN.

Details

It is reported that on June 2, 2025, the National Agency for the Management of Assets (ARMA) announced a tender in the Prozorro system for determining the manager of the sanatorium. Only two companies are participating in the selection - structures associated with Borys Kaufman and Lviv businessman Ihor Kryvetskyi.

According to TSN, Kryvetskyi views "Zhovten" not as an independent object, but as an addition to an elite five-star complex, whose profit for the budget is limited to a monthly sum of 158 thousand UAH. At the same time, he is the owner of "Edem Medical" LLC, which, according to open data, has been incurring losses for several years now.

Kaufman, in turn, announced his participation in the tender through "Company Konstanta 2020" LLC. As noted in the publication, there was likely a prior agreement between the participants: Kryvetskyi's company submitted an initial offer with a manager's fee of 300 thousand UAH (30%), while Kaufman's company offered significantly less – 29 thousand UAH (2.9%). At the same time, neither party changed its offer during the bidding.

According to journalists, the purpose of such a strategy was to deter other potential participants from participating: "the accomplices were preparing to drive down competitors, for which 'Konstanta 2020 Company' LLC was supposed to immediately drop the price to the bottom, so that all other potential participants in the sanatorium management tender would lose interest." Moreover, the lack of public promotion of the tender by ARMA only facilitated the implementation of such a scheme.

However, not everything is as obvious as it seems at first glance. Since the Odesa resident is more interested in the surrounding territory for development, it was decided that the Lviv resident would take over the sanatorium buildings. - added in the material.

In the end, the winner of the bidding was "Company Konstanta 2020" LLC, associated with Boris Kaufman.

ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist

The authors of the publication also draw attention to serious problems on the part of ARMA, including: the agency has not yet resolved the discrepancy between the estimated value of the object (60.7 million UAH) and its real market price (944.7 million UAH); it has not renewed the arrest and control over 12 objects of the sanatorium, which, according to journalists, remain at the disposal of "Development Solution" LLC; it has not joined the bankruptcy case of "Clinical Sanatorium Zhovten" LLC, which still holds the main property of the complex - from refrigerators and furniture to medical equipment, boats, and cars.

Instead of reviving the sanatorium and turning it into a powerful rehabilitation center for military and civilians affected by the war, ARMA officials for the third year in a row turn a blind eye to everything, "cover up" schemes for the plunder of metropolitan land, and help gray cardinals and criminal authorities from Odesa and Lviv regions implement business projects with dirty money. - concludes the publication.

The case of seizure of Odesa airport: HACCU increases bail for businessman Kaufman to UAH 180 million