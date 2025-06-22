The Iranian Parliament has voted to close the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of the world's oil passes

The Iranian Parliament recommended closing the Strait of Hormuz pending a final decision from Khamenei. Reports UNN with reference to Al Arabiya and EIA.

The Iranian Parliament approved the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Now the final decision must be made by the Supreme National Security Council of Iran. The decision to close the strait, through which about 20% of the world's oil and gas demand passes, is not yet final.

The Islamic Consultative Assembly, Iran's parliament, recommended this Saturday that the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's main trade and economic corridors, be closed in response to the United States' attack on the country's nuclear facilities. The final decision will be up to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council is to make a final decision on closing the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Press TV reported on Sunday.

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Esmail Kowsari told media on Sunday that the issue is on the agenda and "will be done when necessary."

The Strait of Hormuz is a key point through which 20% of the world's oil supply passes.

The strait, located between Oman and Iran, connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. Its key feature is that it is wide and deep enough for huge tankers or LNG carriers transporting crude oil, petroleum products, or natural gas to pass through.

During the first quarter of 2025, an average of 20.1 million barrels of oil (almost 20% of global consumption) passed through the strait daily. This is according to EIA (US Energy Information Administration) data.

Last year's data was almost 20.3 million barrels on average.

Large volumes of oil flow through the strait, and there are very few alternatives for exporting crude oil from the strait if it closes - the EIA report states.

In the same document, the Energy Information Administration indicates that before the US attack, "tensions in the region did not affect transport, the price of a barrel of Brent crude oil has risen in recent weeks."

The Israeli Air Force launched strikes on dozens of targets in Iran, including a nuclear facility in Isfahan, four prepared missile launchers, and military facilities.

The Israel Defense Forces conducted an air operation in Iran on June 20, striking missile launchers.

US President Donald Trump, who announced "very successful attacks" on Iran.

US Defense Minister Pete Hegseth confirmed that the United States coordinated with Israel on the operation against Iran, which was managed and led by the US.

The USA declared "stunning success" of strikes on Iran and the destruction of Tehran's nuclear program