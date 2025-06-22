The Iranian Parliament has voted to close the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of the world's oil passes

$41.690.00
47.860.00
ukenru
Week of internal transformation: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for June 23–29
Exclusive
07:59 AM • 15232 views
Week of internal transformation: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for June 23–29
June 21, 06:14 PM • 73716 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
June 21, 09:38 AM • 91946 views
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 21, 07:00 AM • 159610 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
June 20, 04:46 PM • 109389 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
June 20, 01:11 PM • 130821 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 246568 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 205242 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 94545 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
June 20, 08:30 AM • 95963 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
3.8m/s
55%
746mm
Popular news
Трамп звернувся до американців із заявою після ударів по ядерних об’єктах Ірану: основні тезиJune 22, 04:18 AM • 28722 views
A resident of Kyiv region organized a prostitution network in Sumy: detailsJune 22, 05:47 AM • 24357 views
Iran says true war "starts right now" after US strike - MediaJune 22, 06:07 AM • 27645 views
Sumy region is deploying a defense system against enemy drones - RMAJune 22, 06:50 AM • 5626 views
Scandal in Koncha-Zaspa: Zhovten sanatorium may be given to Kaufman - media09:22 AM • 12333 views
Publications
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwardsJune 21, 07:00 AM • 159610 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)June 20, 12:29 PM • 246568 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the yearJune 20, 12:17 PM • 205242 views
Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at homeJune 20, 11:55 AM • 136164 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank livesJune 20, 10:11 AM • 185502 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Anthony Albanese
Oleksii Reznikov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
White House
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 32714 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 73716 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 41042 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 46423 views
Ukraine won historic gold at Cannes LionsJune 21, 06:19 AM • 54309 views
Actual
Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit
Financial Times
The New York Times
Cruise missile
Shahed-136

The Iranian Parliament has voted to close the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of the world's oil passes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 688 views

Iran's parliament has recommended closing the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of the world's oil passes. The decision must now be made by Iran's Supreme National Security Council. This affects about 20% of global oil and gas demand.

The Iranian Parliament has voted to close the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of the world's oil passes

The Iranian Parliament recommended closing the Strait of Hormuz pending a final decision from Khamenei. Reports UNN with reference to Al Arabiya and EIA.

Details

The Iranian Parliament approved the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Now the final decision must be made by the Supreme National Security Council of Iran. The decision to close the strait, through which about 20% of the world's oil and gas demand passes, is not yet final.

Context

The Islamic Consultative Assembly, Iran's parliament, recommended this Saturday that the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's main trade and economic corridors, be closed in response to the United States' attack on the country's nuclear facilities. The final decision will be up to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Addition

Iran's Supreme National Security Council is to make a final decision on closing the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Press TV reported on Sunday.

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Esmail Kowsari told media on Sunday that the issue is on the agenda and "will be done when necessary."

Reference

The Strait of Hormuz is a key point through which 20% of the world's oil supply passes.

The strait, located between Oman and Iran, connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. Its key feature is that it is wide and deep enough for huge tankers or LNG carriers transporting crude oil, petroleum products, or natural gas to pass through.

During the first quarter of 2025, an average of 20.1 million barrels of oil (almost 20% of global consumption) passed through the strait daily. This is according to EIA (US Energy Information Administration) data.

Last year's data was almost 20.3 million barrels on average.

Large volumes of oil flow through the strait, and there are very few alternatives for exporting crude oil from the strait if it closes

- the EIA report states.

In the same document, the Energy Information Administration indicates that before the US attack, "tensions in the region did not affect transport, the price of a barrel of Brent crude oil has risen in recent weeks."

Recall

The Israeli Air Force launched strikes on dozens of targets in Iran, including a nuclear facility in Isfahan, four prepared missile launchers, and military facilities.

The Israel Defense Forces conducted an air operation in Iran on June 20, striking missile launchers.

US President Donald Trump, who announced "very successful attacks" on Iran.

US Defense Minister Pete Hegseth confirmed that the United States coordinated with Israel on the operation against Iran, which was managed and led by the US.

The USA declared "stunning success" of strikes on Iran and the destruction of Tehran's nuclear program22.06.25, 15:30 • 1040 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Pete Hegseth
Israel
Donald Trump
United States
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9