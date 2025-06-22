The USA declared "stunning success" of strikes on Iran and the destruction of Tehran's nuclear program

The US claims that airstrikes led to the destruction of the Iranian nuclear program.

UNN reports with reference to Fox News and The Guardian.

Details

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegset holds a briefing at the Pentagon after the US struck Iranian nuclear facilities.

Last night, at the order of President Trump, US Central Command launched a precise midnight strike on three nuclear facilities in Iran… with the aim of destroying or severely degrading Iran's nuclear program - Hegset said.

During the briefing, Hegset noted that "the B2 bomber's mission was the longest since 2001," and it was the first deployment of the Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) bunker-busting bomb.

This was an incredible and stunning success. We have destroyed Iran's nuclear program - emphasized the head of the Pentagon.

At the same time, the head of the US Ministry of Defense noted that the strikes were not directed against Iranian troops or people.

Among other things, according to Hegset, the operation carried out was the "final blow" to Tehran's nuclear program; President Trump's plan, according to the head of the Pentagon, is "bold" and "brilliant."

When this president speaks, the world must listen, and [with the help of] the American military, we can support him - Hegset emphasized.

Hegset added: "As President Trump stated, the United States does not seek war, but let me be clear: we will act quickly and decisively when our people, our partners, or our interests are threatened. Iran must listen to the President of the United States and know that he means every word."

President Trump "seeks peace," Hegset emphasized. He added that Iran "must choose this path."

Recall

Donald Trump announced a successful US attack on three Iranian nuclear facilities, including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

Iran stated that it had moved all critical materials from the three nuclear facilities before the US strikes.

US President Donald Trump commented on the attacks on Iran, stating that "Israel is now much safer." But new, even larger-scale attacks may await Iran.