Grant Shapps

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14166 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 25079 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62770 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 210637 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120855 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 389363 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308941 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213430 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244056 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255014 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Elections in the UK: Labor Party officially wins, Sunak takes responsibility for defeat

Keir Starmer's Labour Party has won a landslide victory in the 2024 general election in the UK, gaining the necessary seats to form the next government.

News of the World • July 5, 06:00 AM • 14230 views

Polls give Labour a landslide victory in UK election - FT

As a result of the historic victory, Sir Keir Starmer's Labor Party is predicted to come to power with an unprecedented majority, while Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party will face one of the worst defeats in its history.

News of the World • July 4, 01:00 PM • 17610 views

Putin's visit to DPRK should be seen as a warning - British Defense Secretary

According to UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps, Putin's "bizarre" visit to North Korea signals a new "axis of tyranny" working to undermine freedoms.

News of the World • June 19, 10:38 AM • 15758 views

Italy may provide Ukraine with Storm Shadow cruise missiles in next military aid package - media

Italy may provide Ukraine with the Samp-T air defense system and long-range Storm Shadow missiles as part of the next military aid package.

War • June 18, 09:55 AM • 36226 views

"Irresponsible slander": China rejects British accusations of transferring lethal aid to russia

Beijing denies UK accusations of supplying lethal aid to Russia for the war in Ukraine, denouncing the allegations as baseless slander and emphasizing its position on peace and dialogue to resolve the conflict.

Politics • May 23, 05:42 PM • 53404 views

Britain sends Ukraine a military package worth more than €217 million to strengthen air and sea defense

The United Kingdom is sending Ukraine a military aid package worth more than €217 million to strengthen its air and sea defenses, including air defense radars, radar decoys, electronic warfare systems, small boats, and reconnaissance drones.

War • May 23, 09:01 AM • 16514 views

Neutral countries should join NATO if they need protection-British Defense Secretary

Neutral countries that enjoy the protection of NATO, but are not its members, should join the military alliance, says British Defense Secretary Grant Schapps.

News of the World • May 22, 01:02 PM • 17938 views

UK defence minister says intelligence has evidence of Chinese lethal aid to Russia

British Defense Secretary Grant Sheps accused China of providing or preparing to provide lethal assistance to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine, citing US and British intelligence data.

War • May 22, 11:53 AM • 29585 views

"Total mobilization" of the Russian economy is impossible - British Defense Minister

The Russian president will not be able to fully transfer the Russian economy to war mode due to the lack of labor, which makes it impossible to wage a long-term war.

War • May 20, 02:03 PM • 20680 views

Britain has sent Ukraine a new military aid package: what it includes

The UK has announced that it has sent a new military aid package to Ukraine, including 1 million rounds of ammunition, 80 air defense missiles, and 20 armored landing vehicles.

War • May 20, 07:53 AM • 101376 views

Two women were injured in Kharkiv due to enemy shelling

Two women were wounded in Kharkiv as a result of Russian shelling that damaged a cemetery, a central park, a cinema, a restaurant, and cars.

War • May 19, 05:57 PM • 52895 views

UK Defense Secretary confident that Ukraine will repel Russian offensive in Kharkiv region

British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps expressed confidence in Ukraine's ability to repel the Russian offensive in Kharkiv region. He called for increased defense spending in Europe to counter the threat posed by Russia.

Politics • May 19, 05:05 PM • 62127 views

British Defense Minister Calls russia's Expulsion of British Attaché a "Desperate" Step

British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps called it a "desperate" move by Russia to expel the British Defense Attaché from moscow, arguing that the russian attaché in the UK was acting as a spy, while the British attaché was merely representing the UK's support for Ukraine against russia's illegal invasion.

Politics • May 16, 10:12 PM • 101231 views

Umerov speaks with British Defense Minister: discusses situation at the front and needs of the Armed Forces

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov discussed the current situation on the battlefield and the urgent needs of the Ukrainian army with UK Secretary of State for Defense Grant Shapps.

War • May 14, 11:57 AM • 18226 views

Baltic states warn of disaster risk due to Russian GPS jamming

Over the weekend, Baltic ministers warned of the risk of an air disaster due to GPS jamming blamed on Russia, after two Finnish flights were forced to turn around midway due to interference with navigation signals.

News of the World • April 29, 08:53 AM • 32397 views

Italy has joined the supply of Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine - British Defense Minister

Italy, along with the United Kingdom and France, has provided Ukraine with Storm Shadow cruise missiles, an important weapon that could have a significant impact, British Defense Minister Grant Shapps said.

War • April 28, 05:40 PM • 79288 views

“We must remain vigilant”: Stoltenberg warns of Russian spies in Allied countries

The NATO Secretary General has warned of Russian spies in the Alliance and called for vigilance, citing recent arrests of suspected Russian agents in Germany and the UK.

Politics • April 26, 02:58 PM • 21879 views

Five men accused of working for russian intelligence in Britain: Defense Secretary Shapps reacts

Five men in the UK have been charged with criminal activities in favor of russia, including arson, fraud and attempted recruitment for foreign intelligence, with suspected links to the Wagner PMC.

Politics • April 26, 01:41 PM • 18270 views

UK considers transferring DragonFire laser weapon prototype to Ukraine

The United Kingdom is considering sending a prototype of the DragonFire laser weapon to Ukraine before its planned deployment in 2027, even if it is not fully finalized, to speed up the process of providing new technologies to help Ukrainian defense.

War • April 12, 10:11 AM • 107511 views

In Britain, soldiers are allowed to wear beards for the first time in 100 years

For the first time in 100 years, the British army has lifted the ban on soldiers wearing beards, allowing officers and soldiers to grow facial hair.

Society • March 29, 01:40 AM • 46204 views

Shapps calls on Europe to extend duty-free trade with Ukraine to protect it from Russian invasion

Britain calls on Europe to extend duty-free and quota-free imports from Ukraine for most goods to protect Ukraine from Russian invasion.

Economy • March 27, 11:46 AM • 30652 views

British military would not be able to fight with Russia for more than two months - British Defense Staff

The United Kingdom will not be able to fight Russia for more than two months due to a lack of resources, says Deputy Chief of Defense Staff Rob Magowan.

News of the World • March 27, 09:05 AM • 107853 views

The UK denies Ukraine's involvement in the terrorist attack in moscow

The UK Defense Secretary denied any links between Ukraine and the recent terrorist attack in moscow, emphasizing the need to resist putin's attempts to link Ukraine to the incident.

War • March 26, 12:55 AM • 105821 views

The British Ministry of Defense responds to the defeat of two russian ships

russia's Black Sea Fleet is suffering huge losses due to successful strikes by Ukraine, which is sinking Putin's ships even in the occupied port of Sevastopol.

War • March 24, 04:29 PM • 89661 views

British Defense Secretary cancels visit to Odesa due to missile threat - The Sunday Times

British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps has canceled his planned visit to Odesa, Ukraine, due to the threat of a Russian missile attack after British intelligence warned that the Russians had learned of his trip plan.

War • March 17, 07:05 AM • 61462 views

Russia "jammed the signal" of the British Air Force plane carrying British Defense Minister Shapps - media

Russia is believed to have jammed the GPS signal of a British Air Force plane carrying the country's defense minister for 30 minutes.

War • March 14, 02:56 PM • 30462 views

EU to mull measures against Iran over possible missile transfers to Russia - Reuters

European Union leaders are ready to impose significant new sanctions on Iran amid reports that Tehran has provided ballistic missiles to Russia for use against Ukraine.

War • March 12, 11:44 AM • 98293 views

Kamyshyn discusses possibility of producing L119 howitzers in Ukraine with British Defense Minister

Ukraine's Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn and UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps discussed cooperation on defense projects, including the potential production of 105mm L119 howitzers by BAE Systems in Ukraine and cooperation with UK defense think tanks.

War • March 8, 12:48 PM • 21369 views

"I'm in Kyiv to sound the alarm": British Defense Secretary calls on the world to increase support for Ukraine

British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps called on the world to support Ukraine in its war against russia during his visit to Kyiv, where he announced a £125 million aid package for Ukraine, including more than 10,000 drones.

War • March 8, 11:15 AM • 105841 views

UK to provide Ukraine with more than 10 thousand drones - Shapps

The United Kingdom will allocate 125 million pounds to purchase more than 10,000 drones, including attack, reconnaissance and maritime drones, for Ukraine from leading British defense companies.

War • March 7, 07:50 PM • 60331 views