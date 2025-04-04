Keir Starmer's Labour Party has won a landslide victory in the 2024 general election in the UK, gaining the necessary seats to form the next government.
As a result of the historic victory, Sir Keir Starmer's Labor Party is predicted to come to power with an unprecedented majority, while Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party will face one of the worst defeats in its history.
According to UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps, Putin's "bizarre" visit to North Korea signals a new "axis of tyranny" working to undermine freedoms.
Italy may provide Ukraine with the Samp-T air defense system and long-range Storm Shadow missiles as part of the next military aid package.
Beijing denies UK accusations of supplying lethal aid to Russia for the war in Ukraine, denouncing the allegations as baseless slander and emphasizing its position on peace and dialogue to resolve the conflict.
The United Kingdom is sending Ukraine a military aid package worth more than €217 million to strengthen its air and sea defenses, including air defense radars, radar decoys, electronic warfare systems, small boats, and reconnaissance drones.
Neutral countries that enjoy the protection of NATO, but are not its members, should join the military alliance, says British Defense Secretary Grant Schapps.
British Defense Secretary Grant Sheps accused China of providing or preparing to provide lethal assistance to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine, citing US and British intelligence data.
The Russian president will not be able to fully transfer the Russian economy to war mode due to the lack of labor, which makes it impossible to wage a long-term war.
The UK has announced that it has sent a new military aid package to Ukraine, including 1 million rounds of ammunition, 80 air defense missiles, and 20 armored landing vehicles.
Two women were wounded in Kharkiv as a result of Russian shelling that damaged a cemetery, a central park, a cinema, a restaurant, and cars.
British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps expressed confidence in Ukraine's ability to repel the Russian offensive in Kharkiv region. He called for increased defense spending in Europe to counter the threat posed by Russia.
British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps called it a "desperate" move by Russia to expel the British Defense Attaché from moscow, arguing that the russian attaché in the UK was acting as a spy, while the British attaché was merely representing the UK's support for Ukraine against russia's illegal invasion.
Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov discussed the current situation on the battlefield and the urgent needs of the Ukrainian army with UK Secretary of State for Defense Grant Shapps.
Over the weekend, Baltic ministers warned of the risk of an air disaster due to GPS jamming blamed on Russia, after two Finnish flights were forced to turn around midway due to interference with navigation signals.
Italy, along with the United Kingdom and France, has provided Ukraine with Storm Shadow cruise missiles, an important weapon that could have a significant impact, British Defense Minister Grant Shapps said.
The NATO Secretary General has warned of Russian spies in the Alliance and called for vigilance, citing recent arrests of suspected Russian agents in Germany and the UK.
Five men in the UK have been charged with criminal activities in favor of russia, including arson, fraud and attempted recruitment for foreign intelligence, with suspected links to the Wagner PMC.
The United Kingdom is considering sending a prototype of the DragonFire laser weapon to Ukraine before its planned deployment in 2027, even if it is not fully finalized, to speed up the process of providing new technologies to help Ukrainian defense.
For the first time in 100 years, the British army has lifted the ban on soldiers wearing beards, allowing officers and soldiers to grow facial hair.
Britain calls on Europe to extend duty-free and quota-free imports from Ukraine for most goods to protect Ukraine from Russian invasion.
The United Kingdom will not be able to fight Russia for more than two months due to a lack of resources, says Deputy Chief of Defense Staff Rob Magowan.
The UK Defense Secretary denied any links between Ukraine and the recent terrorist attack in moscow, emphasizing the need to resist putin's attempts to link Ukraine to the incident.
russia's Black Sea Fleet is suffering huge losses due to successful strikes by Ukraine, which is sinking Putin's ships even in the occupied port of Sevastopol.
British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps has canceled his planned visit to Odesa, Ukraine, due to the threat of a Russian missile attack after British intelligence warned that the Russians had learned of his trip plan.
Russia is believed to have jammed the GPS signal of a British Air Force plane carrying the country's defense minister for 30 minutes.
European Union leaders are ready to impose significant new sanctions on Iran amid reports that Tehran has provided ballistic missiles to Russia for use against Ukraine.
Ukraine's Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn and UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps discussed cooperation on defense projects, including the potential production of 105mm L119 howitzers by BAE Systems in Ukraine and cooperation with UK defense think tanks.
British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps called on the world to support Ukraine in its war against russia during his visit to Kyiv, where he announced a £125 million aid package for Ukraine, including more than 10,000 drones.
The United Kingdom will allocate 125 million pounds to purchase more than 10,000 drones, including attack, reconnaissance and maritime drones, for Ukraine from leading British defense companies.