The next package of military aid from Italy to Ukraine may include not only air defense systems, but also long-range Storm Shadow missiles. This was reported by Fatto Quotidiano, UNN, citing its own sources.

Details

It is noted that by the end of the month , Italian Defense Minister Guido Crozetto will present the ninth arms package for Ukraine to the parliament . As part of this package, Italy may transfer the Samp-T air defense system and a batch of long-range Storm Shadow missiles.

The publication explains that the transfer of long-range missiles is a confirmation of Georgia Maloney's change of political position on the war in Ukraine.

Earlier in the election campaign, this issue was unpopular, but the voting is over and the results show the failure of the forces that focused on the pacifist message. Therefore, journalists assume, Maloney has returned to her original pro-Atlantic positions.

Addendum

Earlier , British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said in an interview with The Times that Italy, along with France and the United Kingdom, had already sent long-range missiles to Ukraine.

Recall

France and the United Kingdom allowed Ukraine to strike military targets in Russia with long-range cruise missiles Storm Shadow/Scalp.