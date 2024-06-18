$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 12737 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Italy may provide Ukraine with Storm Shadow cruise missiles in next military aid package - media

Kyiv • UNN

 36226 views

Italy may provide Ukraine with the Samp-T air defense system and long-range Storm Shadow missiles as part of the next military aid package.

Italy may provide Ukraine with Storm Shadow cruise missiles in next military aid package - media

The next package of military aid from Italy to Ukraine may include not only air defense systems, but also long-range Storm Shadow missiles. This was reported by Fatto Quotidiano, UNN, citing its own sources.  

Details 

It is noted that by the end of the month , Italian Defense Minister Guido Crozetto will present the ninth arms package for Ukraine to the parliament . As part of this package, Italy may transfer the Samp-T air defense system and a batch of long-range Storm Shadow missiles.

The publication explains that the transfer of  long-range missiles is a confirmation of Georgia Maloney's change of political position on the war in Ukraine. 

Earlier in the election campaign, this issue was unpopular, but the voting is over and the results show the failure of the forces that focused on the pacifist message. Therefore, journalists assume, Maloney has returned to her original pro-Atlantic positions.

Addendum

Earlier , British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said in an interview with The Times that Italy, along with France and the United Kingdom, had already sent long-range missiles to Ukraine.

Recall

France and the United Kingdom allowed Ukraine to strike military targets in Russia with long-range cruise missiles Storm Shadow/Scalp.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

