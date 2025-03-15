Ukraine has determined the composition of the negotiating group for peace talks: names
Kyiv • UNN
Andriy Yermak heads the delegation for interaction with international partners for the negotiation process for a just peace. The composition also included ministers and the deputy head of the Presidential Office.
The President of Ukraine has formed a delegation to interact with Ukraine's international partners in order to ensure the negotiation process for achieving a just peace and approved its composition, which is headed by the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak. This is stated in order No. 14/2025-rp, reports UNN.
To form a delegation of Ukraine to interact with Ukraine's international partners in order to ensure the negotiation process for achieving a just peace
The delegation included:
- Andriy Yermak - Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Head of the Delegation;
- Andriy Sybiha – Minister of Foreign Affairs, member of the delegation;
- Rustem Umerov – Minister of Defense, member of the delegation:
- Pavlo Palisa – Deputy Head of the Office of the President, member of the delegation.
According to the order, the head of the delegation may, in agreement with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, make changes to the composition of the delegation of Ukraine, as well as involve, in accordance with the established procedure, employees of state bodies, enterprises, institutions, organizations with the consent of their managers, scientific advisors and experts to ensure the work of the delegation of Ukraine.
Let us remind you
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire has been on the table since Tuesday, but Russia is doing everything to prevent this.