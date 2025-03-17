Hungary will conduct a survey on Ukraine's accession to the EU: a bulletin has been published
Kyiv • UNN
A vote on Ukraine's accession to the European Union will be held in Hungary. The country's government has published a sample ballot paper to be used for the poll on its Facebook page, UNN reports.
Details
On Sunday, March 16, the Hungarian government published a ballot paper to be used for an "opinion poll" on Ukraine's membership of the European Union.
The ballot paper consists of one question: "Do you support Ukraine joining the European Union?" and two answer options: "yes" or "no".
The ballot paper is printed on secure paper, which makes its misuse impossible.
"Ukraine cannot become a member of the European Union without the consent of the Hungarians, where member states have the right of veto," the country's government said in a statement.
As a reminder, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Ukraine's accession to the EU requires unanimous support, and the last word remains with Hungary. He does not consider it fair to compare Ukraine with other candidate countries.
