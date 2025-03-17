Astrological New Year combined with the corridor of eclipses: horoscope for all zodiac signs for March 17-23

The corridor of eclipses, the parade of planets and the astrological New Year – this is a time of powerful changes! What to expect this week - especially for readers UNN told professional astrologer Ksenia Bazilenko.



"We are currently in a corridor of eclipses that lasts under the influence of a powerful parade of planets. The Sun, retrograde Mercury, retrograde Venus, Saturn, Neptune and the karmic node Rahu are participating in this astrological event."

The border between Pisces and Aries, where this energy is concentrated, creates global changes, both in people's personal lives and at the level of politics and world processes," Bazilenko said.

March 20 - astrological New Year

One of the main astrological events of the week will be March 20 - the day of the vernal equinox and the beginning of the new astrological year. At this moment, the Sun will enter the first degree of Aries, marking a new life cycle.

Slavic traditions associated this time with the holiday of Navruz - the beginning of spring, renewal and entry into a new stage of life.

"The corridor of eclipses amplifies this transition, creating opportunities for conscious work with one's destiny and the formation of new programs for the future," the astrologer warned.

Dolphin Days: The Last Days of Pisces Before March 20

The period of the last days of Pisces in astrology is called "dolphin days" - this is a time of summing up, when the accumulated energy of both good and negative deeds is manifested.

What to do these days?

1. Finish old business.

2. Pay off debts.

3. Conduct rituals of forgiveness and purification.

4. Get rid of everything unnecessary.

March 18 - conjunction of the Sun and Rahu

The most important karmic day of the week! At this moment, key events related to destiny, fateful meetings, important choices and retribution for the past may manifest.

March 19 - conjunction of the Sun and Neptune

This day will bring:

1. Enhanced intuition and the possibility of deep spiritual insights

2. Prophetic dreams and increased sensitivity to the energies of the surrounding world

3. Manifestation of hidden information - secrets may be revealed, previously unobvious events

"Danger of the day: fears, illusions, manipulations and disinformation may increase. Backstage games, secret negotiations and the formation of hidden coalitions at the global level are also possible," Bazilenko warned.

March 21-22: tense aspect of the Moon with the parade of planets

On the 23rd lunar day, the Moon will form a square not only to the Sun, but also to the entire group of planets. This can cause:

1. Emotional overload.

2. Exacerbation of conflicts and scandals.

3. Natural phenomena (winds, precipitation, floods, sudden changes in weather).

March 22-23: conjunction of the Sun and retrograde Venus

This day will bring more love, warmth and optimism.

Opportunity to improve family and personal relationships.

Return to past relationships - retrograde Venus may bring unexpected meetings with people from the past.

Conclusion: what to prepare for?

This week will be unusual and full of astrological events.

1. Until March 20 - we complete the old, work on purification.

2. From March 20 - we enter a new cycle, lay down intentions for the future.

3 During the week, it is better not to make important decisions, as thoughts may be confused and events unpredictable.

What is happening at the global level?

1. Possible secret negotiations, creation of new coalitions and backstage games.

2) Information that was previously hidden may also be revealed.

3) Astrological indicators speak of likely sharp changes, weather anomalies, strong winds and floods.

"The main advice of the week: trust fate, maintain steadfastness and kindness. May this new cycle bring you harmony and conscious changes," Bazilenko said.

Aries

Big changes are coming! On March 20, the Sun will enter your sign, opening a new life cycle. But while it is in Pisces, take stock and let go of the past. On March 18, it is important to be aware - karmic situations may appear. After March 22 - a surge of energy, new plans and romantic events.

Taurus

A week of closing old topics. You may want to retire and sort yourself out. March 19 will bring deep insights and intuitive insights. On March 22, retrograde Venus may return a person from the past - think about whether it is worth giving a second chance.

Gemini

Time to review plans and environment. Important acquaintances may appear. On March 18, it is important to watch your words, as karmic nodes can amplify the impact of information. From March 20, you will have a new start in business, career, and creativity.

Cancer

Important decisions in career or destiny. On March 18-19, information may come in that will force you to change your views. March 20 marks the beginning of a new professional stage - perhaps a new job or direction. From March 22, Venus will help strengthen personal connections and restore harmony in the family.

Leo

Preparing for new opportunities. While the Sun is in Pisces, it is important to take stock and let go of the past. On March 19, secret information may be revealed. After March 20, expect inspiration and new goals. March 22 will bring a surge of energy and a desire for love.

Virgo

Week of transformation. Karmic situations related to relationships or finances are possible. On March 19, intuition will increase - trust the signs. After March 20, a period of renewal begins, but it is better not to make any sudden movements yet.

Libra

Focus on relationships and partnerships. March 18 may bring fateful meetings or decisions. March 20 will open a new stage in partnership - personal or business. From March 22, Venus will activate romance - former or new feelings may return.

Scorpio

Time of profound change. The karmic node activates important events. On March 18-19, intuition will increase - pay attention to the signs. March 20 will bring updates in work, habits and health. From March 22 - a chance to restore important connections.

Sagittarius

Period of inspiration and creativity. March 19 will bring insights related to your dreams. March 20 will open a new stage in love, children, and hobbies. From March 22, Venus will help you understand your feelings.

Capricorn

Focus on family, home, personal boundaries. On March 18, fateful events are possible. March 19 will bring hidden information. After March 20, a new stage in personal life will begin - perhaps a move or changes in the family.

Aquarius

A busy week of communication and events. On March 18, important news may affect plans. On March 19, intuition will tell you the right direction. From March 20 - updating ideas, the emergence of new projects, inspiration.

Pisces

An important stage of life is coming to an end. March 18-19 will bring deep realizations. From March 20, a new financial and personal cycle begins - it is important to lay down the right programs. From March 22, Venus will bring a chance to restore relationships.

"Conclusion:

Until March 20 - we complete, cleanse, let go of the old.

From March 20 - we launch new projects, update our energy.

From March 22 - we work with feelings, relationships, inspiration.

May this period bring you clarity, strength and good luck!", - Bazilenko wished.

Who will be lucky in 2025: the astrologer's answer