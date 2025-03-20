Release of Kennedy assassination documents – four main conclusions

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16543 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107000 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 168766 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106339 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342907 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173439 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144782 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196100 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124824 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108145 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Release of Kennedy assassination documents – four main conclusions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 317285 views

The U.S. is studying declassified documents about the assassination of John F. Kennedy. They show how the CIA monitored Lee Harvey Oswald before the assassination, but do not fully reveal the mystery.

Release of Kennedy assassination documents – four main conclusions

In the United States, enthusiasts are studying thousands of recently released documents by order of President Donald Trump regarding the investigation into the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. However, it is difficult to say at this time how much these materials will shed light on one of the most mysterious murders of the 20th century, writes UNN with reference to the BBC.

As experts predicted, this latest release by the new head of the White House does not answer all the questions about one of the most pivotal events in US history – the assassination of then-President John F. Kennedy in Dallas, Texas, in 1963.

But the latest package contains documents that are now almost or completely unedited. In addition, they show how much the Central Intelligence Agency watched John F. Kennedy's killer before the shooting.

The US has declassified 80,000 pages of documents about the murders of Kennedy and Martin Luther King19.03.25, 03:18 • 49009 views

The official US government investigation in the 1960s concluded that Lee Harvey Oswald, a drifter and former US Marine who once fled to the then Soviet Union, acted alone when he shot at Kennedy's motorcade from a nearby building.

However, this case still raises questions and gives rise to incredible, almost fantastic conspiracy theories. The publication of new materials is unlikely to change this situation.

CIA and Lee Harvey Oswald – a long-term confrontation

These documents further shed light on the CIA's close surveillance of Oswald, said Jefferson Morley, a former Washington Post reporter and editor of the JFK Facts blog.

He was the subject of deep CIA interest long before the assassination, and the extent of that has only become apparent in the last few years 

- Morley explained.

Many new documents have been published before, but more complete versions are now available. Although specialists are still studying them, no sensational stories have emerged.

Nevertheless, experts praised the release of new documents as a step towards transparency. In the past, hundreds of thousands of documents were available, but were partially redacted. Others were restrained, with officials citing national security concerns.

Trump vows to declassify documents on JFK and Luther King assassinations20.01.25, 04:55 • 26236 views

Philip Shenon, who wrote a book about the assassination in 2013, told the Associated Press that previously released documents described Oswald's trip to Mexico City in September 1963, a few months before the assassination. According to him, at that time he was being watched by the CIA.

In a previously released note from April 1975, the CIA downplayed what it knew about Oswald's trip to Mexico City. The CIA also recorded three phone conversations between Oswald and a security guard at the Soviet embassy, but Oswald admitted to only one.

Intelligence methods revealed

A number of documents shed light on Kennedy's relationship with the CIA before his death and on intelligence gathering methods during the Cold War.

A recently unedited note reveals a more complete version of a note written by Kennedy aide Arthur Schlesinger.

Harshly criticizing the CIA and its role in shaping foreign policy, the note shows the agency's huge presence in US embassies, even in allied countries such as France.

Trump orders declassification of documents on JFK and Martin Luther King assassination24.01.25, 00:47 • 31225 views

Schlesinger warns Kennedy about the agency's influence on American foreign policy. Although the memorandum has no direct bearing on the assassination, it details the complex relationship between the president and the intelligence services.

Villanova University Professor David Barrett explained that the CIA traditionally opposes the disclosure of operational or budgetary information.

It is very good that the government has released these documents, even if they may still be redacted 

- he said.

One document details the use of fluoroscopic scanning – the use of X-rays to show images of the inside of an object.

Return of old theories

Some well-known online records claimed that recent documents reveal new details about long-standing alleged conspiracies against Kennedy.

Among them are several viral posts about Gary Underhill, a World War II military intelligence agent.

Underhill reportedly claimed that a group of CIA agents was behind the assassination. This theory was circulated in 1967. Underhill's death in 1964 was ruled a suicide, but there are doubts about this.

His story has long been discussed online, and a CIA memorandum mentioning him was first published in 2017. Importantly, this theory is based on a secondhand account published after Mr. Underhill's death and contains no compelling evidence.

Are the files fully edited

A 1992 law required the release of all documents related to the assassination within 25 years, but it also provided for exceptions for national security reasons.

The desire for greater transparency has led to the release of more documents over time. President Trump during his first term, and President Biden recently in 2023, released document packages.

Prior to the new release, President Trump said he asked his staff to "not edit anything" from them.

This does not seem to be entirely the case – the new documents still have some edits. However, experts mostly agreed that the latest release was a step forward towards transparency.

It is worth noting that despite the fact that there may be more releases ahead, as well as promised releases about the assassinations of Robert F. Kennedy Sr. and Martin Luther King Jr., questions about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy are likely to remain relevant.

Addition

Earlier, we wrote that US President Donald Trump said that 80,000 pages of classified documents in the John F. Kennedy assassination case would be released on Tuesday.

The FBI discovered about 2,400 new declassified documents about the assassination of President Kennedy, a total of 14,000 pages of materials. The documents were not previously submitted to the declassification commission and did not reach the National Archives.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

