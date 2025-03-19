The US has declassified 80,000 pages of documents about the murders of Kennedy and Martin Luther King
The US National Archives has published declassified documents about the murders of John and Robert Kennedy, as well as Martin Luther King. Earlier, Trump issued a decree on the publication of these materials.
The US National Archives has published declassified documents about the assassination of John and Robert Kennedy, as well as Martin Luther King.
US President Donald Trump, during his first term, tried to fully disclose all government documents related to Kennedy's death in 1963 and subsequent investigations.
On Tuesday evening, Mr. Trump released additional pages, stating that the files - unlike many past years - are unedited, and suggesting that they will finally answer every question about the assassination. Historians are skeptical that much new will be revealed
The authors remind that back in January, Trump issued an order instructing national security agencies to develop plans for the disclosure of all government documents relating to the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King, Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy.
More than 50 years after these assassinations, the families of the victims and the American people deserve the truth
The publication also points out that in 1992, Congress passed a law ordering the National Archives and Records Administration to collect in one place all known US government documents relating to the Kennedy assassination.
The agency has compiled a collection of records on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, which combines federal records with materials from state and local law enforcement agencies that were obtained during the federal government's investigation.
Today, the collection, which is stored in the archive in College Park, Maryland, contains more than six million pages of documents, so 80,000 pages are hardly a large treasure
They emphasize that few historians expect the files to contain any major surprises and will most likely include many duplicates of materials that are already available elsewhere. This publication, like previous ones, may also include documents that have little to do with the assassinations, but shed light on various legal and illegal actions of the intelligence services.
US President Donald Trump said that 80,000 pages of classified documents in the John Kennedy assassination case will be released on Tuesday.
In February, the FBI released about 14,000 pages of classified documents about the assassination of President Kennedy in 1963. This was in response to Donald Trump's order to declassify all case materials.
