Trump vows to declassify documents on JFK and Luther King assassinations

Newly elected US President Donald Trump has promised to disclose secret documents to the public. In particular, those related to the assassinations of the 35th President John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. This is reported by UNN, referring to the broadcast of Donald Trump's speech at a rally before his inauguration.

Details

Addressing his supporters in Washington, D.C., at the Capital One Arena, the future president of the United States announced plans to declassify information about high-profile murders in the country in the 1960s.

In addition to the documentation on Kennedy's assassination on November 22, 1963 in Dallas, Texas, it is also planned to declassify files on the assassination of civil rights leader, Baptist pastor, and public figure Martin Luther King on April 4, 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee.

We will open secret documents. Including documents on the assassination of President Kennedy and Martin Luther King - Donald Trump said.

The future head of the White House added that “all these documents will be published.

Recall

