On Trump's birthday, a parade was held in Washington to mark the 250th anniversary of the US Army

$41.490.00
48.080.00
ukenru
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
June 14, 06:01 PM • 11637 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
June 14, 01:00 PM • 28656 views
"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity
June 14, 12:45 PM • 32989 views
Returning home after an educational exchange, 9 children in the hospital: new details of the accident with Ukrainians in France
June 14, 03:30 AM • 34020 views
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
June 13, 07:49 PM • 50635 views
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy
June 13, 06:18 PM • 46741 views
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
June 13, 03:24 PM • 95982 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
June 13, 03:04 PM • 68457 views
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
Exclusive
June 13, 02:34 PM • 58266 views
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
June 13, 11:58 AM • 59457 views
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
4m/s
79%
749mm
Popular news
Language Ombudsman reacted to Russian songs during Verka Serdiuchka's performance in KyivJune 14, 04:03 PM • 14218 views
The US has transferred anti-drone systems from Ukraine to the Middle East - HegsethJune 14, 04:33 PM • 4442 views
Minnesota Representative Melissa Hortman killed, Senator John Hoffman injured: What is knownJune 14, 05:09 PM • 5178 views
Shooting in the USA: a list of 70 names for execution was found in the suspect's carJune 14, 05:51 PM • 8190 views
The US was gripped by "No kings" protests on Trump's birthday and the army's anniversaryJune 14, 06:14 PM • 4896 views
Publications
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 25418 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 96666 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 160477 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"June 13, 08:19 AM • 167302 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation June 13, 07:59 AM • 181754 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Charles III
Ivan Fedorov
António Guterres
Actual places
Iran
Israel
Ukraine
United States
Tel Aviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekendJune 13, 03:24 PM • 95982 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"June 13, 02:16 PM • 48559 views
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 filmJune 13, 08:23 AM • 98274 views
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestorsJune 12, 05:17 PM • 78288 views
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner BrosJune 12, 09:57 AM • 142934 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
Kalibr (missile family)
Tesla Model Y
Iron dome

On Trump's birthday, a parade was held in Washington to mark the 250th anniversary of the US Army

Kyiv • UNN

 • 714 views

A large-scale military parade was held in Washington to mark the 250th anniversary of the creation of the US Army and the birthday of Donald Trump. The parade was the largest in US history, including equipment and patriotic songs.

On Trump's birthday, a parade was held in Washington to mark the 250th anniversary of the US Army

On Saturday evening, a military parade was held in the capital of the United States of America to mark the 250th anniversary of the creation of the Army. The parade also coincided with US Flag Day and the birthday of Donald Trump, who turned 79 years old. This is reported by Fox news, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the festive events began near the Lincoln Memorial and ended near the Washington Monument. Among the spectators were veterans, youth and families celebrating Father's Day.

The parade included a jump by the US Army's "Golden Knights" parachute team over the crowd, numerous flyovers, a demonstration of World War II-era jeeps and soldiers waving to the crowd as they drove huge tanks down Constitution Avenue

- writes Fox News.

Participants in the event were dressed in patriotic clothing, including symbols of Make America Great Again, and waved national flags. Against the background of live music, songs were played, including Happy Birthday, and the crowd chanted USA and We love Trump.

The parade was part of the Task Force 250 program, launched by Trump by decree in January of this year to organize events for the 250th anniversary of US independence, which will be celebrated in 2026.

Military helicopters, including Black Hawk, Apache and Chinook, as well as other US Army equipment, took part in the event. 

The administration hailed the parade as the largest military parade in the history of the United States of America.

Let us remind you

In the US, mass "No kings" protests are taking place against Trump's policies and militarization, coinciding with the 250th anniversary of the army and the president's birthday. Millions of Americans are expected to participate in 50 states.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Boeing AH-64 Apache
United States Army
Fox News
Donald Trump
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9