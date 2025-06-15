On Trump's birthday, a parade was held in Washington to mark the 250th anniversary of the US Army

On Saturday evening, a military parade was held in the capital of the United States of America to mark the 250th anniversary of the creation of the Army. The parade also coincided with US Flag Day and the birthday of Donald Trump, who turned 79 years old. This is reported by Fox news, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the festive events began near the Lincoln Memorial and ended near the Washington Monument. Among the spectators were veterans, youth and families celebrating Father's Day.

The parade included a jump by the US Army's "Golden Knights" parachute team over the crowd, numerous flyovers, a demonstration of World War II-era jeeps and soldiers waving to the crowd as they drove huge tanks down Constitution Avenue - writes Fox News.

Participants in the event were dressed in patriotic clothing, including symbols of Make America Great Again, and waved national flags. Against the background of live music, songs were played, including Happy Birthday, and the crowd chanted USA and We love Trump.

The parade was part of the Task Force 250 program, launched by Trump by decree in January of this year to organize events for the 250th anniversary of US independence, which will be celebrated in 2026.

Military helicopters, including Black Hawk, Apache and Chinook, as well as other US Army equipment, took part in the event.

The administration hailed the parade as the largest military parade in the history of the United States of America.

Let us remind you

In the US, mass "No kings" protests are taking place against Trump's policies and militarization, coinciding with the 250th anniversary of the army and the president's birthday. Millions of Americans are expected to participate in 50 states.