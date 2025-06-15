Former head of the "Forests of Ukraine" branch is suspected of illegal enrichment of 44 million hryvnias

$41.490.00
48.080.00
ukenru
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
June 14, 06:01 PM • 13742 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
June 14, 01:00 PM • 34693 views
"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity
June 14, 12:45 PM • 35978 views
Returning home after an educational exchange, 9 children in the hospital: new details of the accident with Ukrainians in France
June 14, 03:30 AM • 36831 views
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
June 13, 07:49 PM • 53090 views
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy
June 13, 06:18 PM • 47351 views
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
June 13, 03:24 PM • 97948 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
June 13, 03:04 PM • 68584 views
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
Exclusive
June 13, 02:34 PM • 58371 views
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
June 13, 11:58 AM • 59517 views
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
2m/s
86%
750mm
Popular news
Shooting in the USA: a list of 70 names for execution was found in the suspect's carJune 14, 05:51 PM • 10928 views
The US was gripped by "No kings" protests on Trump's birthday and the army's anniversaryJune 14, 06:14 PM • 8796 views
Shooting in the USA: leaflets "No Kings" found in the car of the suspect in the attackJune 14, 06:35 PM • 3742 views
Macron demands the release of French hostages and calls on Iran for negotiationsJune 14, 09:05 PM • 5548 views
On Trump's birthday, a parade was held in Washington to mark the 250th anniversary of the US Army01:10 AM • 8112 views
Publications
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 27314 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 98545 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 162241 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"June 13, 08:19 AM • 169042 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation June 13, 07:59 AM • 183543 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Charles III
Ivan Fedorov
António Guterres
Actual places
Iran
Israel
Ukraine
United States
Tel Aviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekendJune 13, 03:24 PM • 97948 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"June 13, 02:16 PM • 49809 views
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 filmJune 13, 08:23 AM • 99413 views
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestorsJune 12, 05:17 PM • 79321 views
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner BrosJune 12, 09:57 AM • 143953 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
Kalibr (missile family)
Tesla Model Y
Iron dome

Former head of the "Forests of Ukraine" branch is suspected of illegal enrichment of 44 million hryvnias

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1370 views

The former director of the Kostopil Forestry branch is suspected of illegal enrichment of over 44.3 million hryvnias. He also entered false information in the declaration.

Former head of the "Forests of Ukraine" branch is suspected of illegal enrichment of 44 million hryvnias

The former director of the Kostopil Forestry branch of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" is suspected of illegal enrichment of more than UAH 44.3 million and entering false information in the declaration. He faces imprisonment for up to 10 years. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), reports UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, during 2022-2023, the official acquired assets, the legality of the origin of which has not been confirmed.

During the investigation, cash was found and seized at the suspect's place of residence: 650 thousand 200 US dollars, 481 thousand 625 euros and 500 thousand hryvnias

- the SBI said in a statement.

In order to legalize these assets, he provided documents on the alleged transfer of funds to him for responsible storage by a citizen of Ukraine. However, the investigation established that this person has not been in Ukraine since 2022, has no confirmed income, and has no connection with the suspect.

In 2022, the defendant purchased a new Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d 4Matic car worth UAH 4.7 million, for which he оформed a fictitious donation agreement, as his income and the income of his family were insufficient for such a purchase. According to the document, the money was allegedly donated to him by his mother, a pensioner born in 1940. Moreover, the mother only receives a pension and has оформed a subsidy

- the State Bureau of Investigation said.

The former head also entered false information in the declaration about a gift of UAH 4 million, did not declare the balance of funds in bank accounts, cash and falsely indicated the source of origin of assets received allegedly under a storage agreement.

It is noted that he was informed of suspicion of illegal enrichment and entering knowingly false information in the declaration (Part 1 of Article 368-5, Part 2 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanctions of the articles provide for imprisonment for up to 10 years

- added the SBI.

The issue of choosing a preventive measure is being resolved.

The procedural management is carried out by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Recall

The ex-official did not confirm the legality of 14 plots in the Kyiv region, apartments, cars and bonds. During the search, they found weapons, he faces up to 10 years.

The head of the AMCU, Kyrylenko, was notified of a new suspicion05.06.25, 11:18 • 1986 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9