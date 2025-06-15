Former head of the "Forests of Ukraine" branch is suspected of illegal enrichment of 44 million hryvnias

The former director of the Kostopil Forestry branch of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" is suspected of illegal enrichment of more than UAH 44.3 million and entering false information in the declaration. He faces imprisonment for up to 10 years. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), reports UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, during 2022-2023, the official acquired assets, the legality of the origin of which has not been confirmed.

During the investigation, cash was found and seized at the suspect's place of residence: 650 thousand 200 US dollars, 481 thousand 625 euros and 500 thousand hryvnias - the SBI said in a statement.

In order to legalize these assets, he provided documents on the alleged transfer of funds to him for responsible storage by a citizen of Ukraine. However, the investigation established that this person has not been in Ukraine since 2022, has no confirmed income, and has no connection with the suspect.

In 2022, the defendant purchased a new Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d 4Matic car worth UAH 4.7 million, for which he оформed a fictitious donation agreement, as his income and the income of his family were insufficient for such a purchase. According to the document, the money was allegedly donated to him by his mother, a pensioner born in 1940. Moreover, the mother only receives a pension and has оформed a subsidy - the State Bureau of Investigation said.

The former head also entered false information in the declaration about a gift of UAH 4 million, did not declare the balance of funds in bank accounts, cash and falsely indicated the source of origin of assets received allegedly under a storage agreement.

It is noted that he was informed of suspicion of illegal enrichment and entering knowingly false information in the declaration (Part 1 of Article 368-5, Part 2 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanctions of the articles provide for imprisonment for up to 10 years - added the SBI.

The issue of choosing a preventive measure is being resolved.

The procedural management is carried out by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Recall

The ex-official did not confirm the legality of 14 plots in the Kyiv region, apartments, cars and bonds. During the search, they found weapons, he faces up to 10 years.

The head of the AMCU, Kyrylenko, was notified of a new suspicion