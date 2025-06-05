Head of the AMCU Kyrylenko was notified of a new suspicion.

The head of the Antimonopoly Committee, Pavlo Kyrylenko, has been notified of suspicion of non-declaration of property, and his close person - of complicity in the illegal enrichment of an official for more than UAH 72 million. This was reported by UNN with reference to SAP.

As UNN learned from its own sources, Kyrylenko's wife, Alla Kyrylenko, was notified of the suspicion.

"A NABU detective, in agreement with a SAP prosecutor, notified the head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine of suspicion of non-declaration of property. The official did not indicate in the declaration for 2024 data on 20 real estate objects and a luxury car, the acquisition of which is incriminated to him in another criminal proceeding on the fact of illegal enrichment," the statement reads.

In addition, a family member of the official was notified of suspicion of complicity in illegal enrichment of more than UAH 72 million.

The official's actions are qualified under Part 2 of Art. 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, his close person - under Part 5 of Art. 27, Art. 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The SAP reminded that in August 2024, the Head of the AMCU was notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment of UAH 72 million and declaration of false information in a criminal proceeding initiated after the publication of a journalistic investigation by Radio Liberty.

According to the reported suspicion, in 2020-2023, the specified person, while holding the position of head of the regional state administration, acquired 21 real estate objects and 1 luxury car by registering ownership rights to them on relatives of his wife. Among the property acquired by the official are 7 apartments in the cities of Kyiv and Uzhhorod with a total area of 688.5 square meters, one house near Kyiv with an area of over 220 square meters, 2 garage boxes, 6 parking spaces, 3 non-residential premises with a total area of over 190 square meters and a BMW X3 car. At the same time, the legal income of the official and his family members did not allow to make such expensive purchases. The difference between the value of the property and the person's legal funds is UAH 72 million.

"Subsequently, in order to conceal the fact of illegal enrichment, the official did not indicate information about the acquired property in the declarations of a person authorized to perform the functions of the state for 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023," the SAP informs.

The pre-trial investigation in this proceeding was completed in December 2024. Currently, the defense is reviewing the case materials.

The court reduced the bail for the head of the AMCU Kyrylenko to 25 million, but did not allow him to travel abroad on June 4