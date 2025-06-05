Head of the AMCU Kyrylenko was notified of a new suspicion.

$41.480.16
47.200.23
ukenru
Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge
Exclusive
08:39 AM • 10183 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

08:35 AM • 14369 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

06:46 AM • 14719 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM • 41593 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

June 4, 04:52 PM • 79021 views

"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran

June 4, 04:37 PM • 53741 views

Anatoliy Shariy was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for treason

June 4, 02:27 PM • 53526 views

After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

Exclusive
June 4, 02:12 PM • 49953 views

Ukraine has lost its civil aviation in its pre-war form: the industry is on the verge of extinction

June 4, 01:08 PM • 31839 views

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

Exclusive
June 4, 01:05 PM • 30042 views

Housing rental subsidy for IDPs: what is the average amount and how to apply

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
3m/s
48%
753mm
Popular news

Commander of the SBS named the priority steps for 100 days

June 5, 12:50 AM • 29581 views

Russia is increasing its presence in the Arctic with the latest nuclear submarine with 96 warheads

June 5, 01:09 AM • 19266 views

Trump bans entry to the US for citizens of 12 countries - CNN

June 5, 01:21 AM • 77176 views

Illegal business worth 10 million hryvnias: a large-scale underground factory was exposed in Ukraine

June 5, 02:20 AM • 36155 views

Senator Graham proposes to exempt countries that help Ukraine from duties

June 5, 02:33 AM • 16783 views
Publications

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 50585 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 63829 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 125219 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 166182 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 266858 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Yulia Sviridenko

Oleh Syniehubov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Chernihiv Oblast

Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

09:10 AM • 4134 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 36267 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 83792 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 266858 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 154231 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

MIM-104 Patriot

The Economist

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Head of the AMCU Kyrylenko was notified of a new suspicion.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 556 views

Pavlo Kyrylenko has been notified of suspicion of failing to declare property. His close associate is accused of aiding and abetting the illegal enrichment of an official by more than 72 million hryvnias.

Head of the AMCU Kyrylenko was notified of a new suspicion.

The head of the Antimonopoly Committee, Pavlo Kyrylenko, has been notified of suspicion of non-declaration of property, and his close person - of complicity in the illegal enrichment of an official for more than UAH 72 million. This was reported by UNN with reference to SAP.

As UNN learned from its own sources, Kyrylenko's wife, Alla Kyrylenko, was notified of the suspicion.

"A NABU detective, in agreement with a SAP prosecutor, notified the head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine of suspicion of non-declaration of property. The official did not indicate in the declaration for 2024 data on 20 real estate objects and a luxury car, the acquisition of which is incriminated to him in another criminal proceeding on the fact of illegal enrichment," the statement reads.

In addition, a family member of the official was notified of suspicion of complicity in illegal enrichment of more than UAH 72 million.

The official's actions are qualified under Part 2 of Art. 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, his close person - under Part 5 of Art. 27, Art. 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The SAP reminded that in August 2024, the Head of the AMCU was notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment of UAH 72 million and declaration of false information in a criminal proceeding initiated after the publication of a journalistic investigation by Radio Liberty.

According to the reported suspicion, in 2020-2023, the specified person, while holding the position of head of the regional state administration, acquired 21 real estate objects and 1 luxury car by registering ownership rights to them on relatives of his wife. Among the property acquired by the official are 7 apartments in the cities of Kyiv and Uzhhorod with a total area of 688.5 square meters, one house near Kyiv with an area of over 220 square meters, 2 garage boxes, 6 parking spaces, 3 non-residential premises with a total area of over 190 square meters and a BMW X3 car. At the same time, the legal income of the official and his family members did not allow to make such expensive purchases. The difference between the value of the property and the person's legal funds is UAH 72 million.

"Subsequently, in order to conceal the fact of illegal enrichment, the official did not indicate information about the acquired property in the declarations of a person authorized to perform the functions of the state for 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023," the SAP informs.

The pre-trial investigation in this proceeding was completed in December 2024. Currently, the defense is reviewing the case materials.

The court reduced the bail for the head of the AMCU Kyrylenko to 25 million, but did not allow him to travel abroad on June 404.06.25, 19:16 • 3056 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9