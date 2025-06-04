The court reduced the bail for the head of the AMCU Kyrylenko to 25 million, but did not allow him to travel abroad on June 4

The High Anti-Corruption Court partially granted the motion of the defense of Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Antimonopoly Committee, reducing the amount of bail from over 100 to 25 million hryvnias. However, the court refused to lift the ban on foreign travel, despite the request to allow business trips.

This is reported by UNN with reference to SAP.

Details

To the question whether the High Anti-Corruption Court partially granted the motion of the lawyer of the head of the Antimonopoly Committee Pavlo Kyrylenko, reduced the amount of bail to 25 million hryvnias, but refused the request to go on business trips abroad, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office replied:

Yes, the information is true

Let us remind you

The head of the Antimonopoly Committee, Pavlo Kyrylenko, is suspected of illegal enrichment of more than 56 million hryvnias. The pre-trial investigation established that in 2020–2023, when Kyrylenko was the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, he became the owner of 21 real estate objects and a luxury car, and registered the ownership rights to his wife's relatives.

Later, the High Anti-Corruption Court granted the motion of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office to extend the term of obligations imposed on the head of the AMCU, Pavlo Kyrylenko, until April 14.

Commenting on Kyrylenko's release on bail of UAH 30 million, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that "people all over the world have the right to defend themselves in court, Ukraine is no exception." So, let the court recognize or not recognize Kyrylenko's guilt.