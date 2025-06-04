The court reduced the bail for the head of the AMCU Kyrylenko to 25 million, but did not allow him to travel abroad on June 4

$41.640.02
47.430.08
ukenru
"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran
04:52 PM • 602 views

"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran

04:37 PM • 2054 views

Anatoliy Shariy was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for treason

02:27 PM • 10507 views

After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

Exclusive
02:12 PM • 18303 views

Ukraine has lost its civil aviation in its pre-war form: the industry is on the verge of extinction

01:08 PM • 20150 views

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

Exclusive
01:05 PM • 22735 views

Housing rental subsidy for IDPs: what is the average amount and how to apply

12:45 PM • 19720 views

The European Commission proposes to extend protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war for another year - von der Leyen

Exclusive
11:35 AM • 20804 views

To be or not to be reformed? The head of ARMA is afraid of changes that may threaten her position - expert

Exclusive
June 4, 10:14 AM • 30569 views

Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"

Exclusive
June 4, 09:02 AM • 35742 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, missed 22 court hearings in his case - HACC

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
1.2m/s
50%
752mm
Popular news

How the unique preparation for the special operation "Cobweb" began

June 4, 08:26 AM • 40175 views

Sumy was attacked by enemy drones for almost an hour: what is known about the consequences

June 4, 09:45 AM • 29776 views

Ukrainian intelligence gained access to critical data from a Russian strategic aviation manufacturer

June 4, 10:53 AM • 30652 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

11:54 AM • 15493 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

12:57 PM • 22423 views
Publications

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

03:03 PM • 10260 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

12:57 PM • 22473 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 92173 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 133476 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 224367 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Oleksiy Goncharenko

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Brussels

Advertisement
UNN Lite

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

11:54 AM • 15523 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 70910 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 224367 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 143121 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 144392 views
Actual

Financial Times

Bild

DJI Mavic

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The New York Times

The court reduced the bail for the head of the AMCU Kyrylenko to 25 million, but did not allow him to travel abroad on June 4

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1200 views

The HACC reduced the bail for the head of the AMCU Kyrylenko to UAH 25 million, but refused permission to travel abroad for business trips. He is suspected of illegal enrichment of more than UAH 56 million.

The court reduced the bail for the head of the AMCU Kyrylenko to 25 million, but did not allow him to travel abroad on June 4

The High Anti-Corruption Court partially granted the motion of the defense of Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Antimonopoly Committee, reducing the amount of bail from over 100 to 25 million hryvnias. However, the court refused to lift the ban on foreign travel, despite the request to allow business trips.

This is reported by UNN with reference to SAP.

Details

To the question whether the High Anti-Corruption Court partially granted the motion of the lawyer of the head of the Antimonopoly Committee Pavlo Kyrylenko, reduced the amount of bail to 25 million hryvnias, but refused the request to go on business trips abroad, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office replied:

Yes, the information is true

Let us remind you

The head of the Antimonopoly Committee, Pavlo Kyrylenko, is suspected of illegal enrichment of more than 56 million hryvnias. The pre-trial investigation established that in 2020–2023, when Kyrylenko was the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, he became the owner of 21 real estate objects and a luxury car, and registered the ownership rights to his wife's relatives.

Later, the High Anti-Corruption Court granted the motion of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office to extend the term of obligations imposed on the head of the AMCU, Pavlo Kyrylenko, until April 14.

Commenting on Kyrylenko's release on bail of UAH 30 million, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that "people all over the world have the right to defend themselves in court, Ukraine is no exception." So, let the court recognize or not recognize Kyrylenko's guilt. 

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Crimes and emergencies
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9