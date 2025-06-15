A missile alert has been declared across Ukraine due to the take-off of a MiG-31K 14 June 2025

On the night of Sunday, June 15, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the takeoff of a Russian MiG-31K – carrier of the "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile. A missile alert has been declared throughout Ukraine, reports UNN.

All of Ukraine is under missile threat! MiG-31K takeoff recorded - the message says.

We remind you that in the first five months of this year, the number of dead and wounded among civilians due to Russian shelling almost 50% exceeded the same figure for the same period in 2024.

The shelling will continue until Russia can be forced to peace