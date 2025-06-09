The shelling will continue until Russia can be forced to peace

Shelling will continue until Russia can be forced to peace, so the concept of "for something" does not exist, said the head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation Andriy Kovalenko, reports UNN.

It is necessary to clearly understand that the concept of "response" for something, if it concerns Russian shelling, does not exist in principle. The shelling will continue as it was until the Russians are forced to peace - Kovalenko wrote in his Telegram channel.

The head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation noted that the concept of "response" is introduced into the information context by Russia in order to justify its terrorist acts.

"This is a propaganda ploy for their diplomats, no more," he added.

Let us remind you

In the United States of America, believe that the threats of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to take revenge on Ukraine for Operation Spider have not yet materialized. Instead, the Kremlin is preparing a powerful, multilateral strike against Ukraine.

Donald Trump said that Operation Spider gave Putin a reason to bomb Ukrainian cities.

"Cobweb" is just the beginning: complex counteraction against Russia will continue, other operations are already being prepared - Washington Post