The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy
June 8, 02:44 PM • 18710 views

The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy

June 7, 03:01 PM • 72133 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 122002 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM • 72323 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM • 92717 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM • 85002 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM • 56670 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 184538 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 114959 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 174778 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

The shelling will continue until Russia can be forced to peace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1300 views

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Kovalenko, stated that the shelling of Ukraine will continue until the Russian Federation is forced to peace. The concept of "response" to shelling does not exist.

The shelling will continue until Russia can be forced to peace

Shelling will continue until Russia can be forced to peace, so the concept of "for something" does not exist, said the head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation Andriy Kovalenko, reports UNN.

It is necessary to clearly understand that the concept of "response" for something, if it concerns Russian shelling, does not exist in principle. The shelling will continue as it was until the Russians are forced to peace

 - Kovalenko wrote in his Telegram channel.

The head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation noted that the concept of "response" is introduced into the information context by Russia in order to justify its terrorist acts.

"This is a propaganda ploy for their diplomats, no more," he added.

Let us remind you

In the United States of America, believe that the threats of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to take revenge on Ukraine for Operation Spider have not yet materialized. Instead, the Kremlin is preparing a powerful, multilateral strike against Ukraine.

Donald Trump said that Operation Spider gave Putin a reason to bomb Ukrainian cities. 

"Cobweb" is just the beginning: complex counteraction against Russia will continue, other operations are already being prepared - Washington Post06.06.25, 13:38 • 65325 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
