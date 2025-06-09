The shelling will continue until Russia can be forced to peace
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Kovalenko, stated that the shelling of Ukraine will continue until the Russian Federation is forced to peace. The concept of "response" to shelling does not exist.
It is necessary to clearly understand that the concept of "response" for something, if it concerns Russian shelling, does not exist in principle. The shelling will continue as it was until the Russians are forced to peace
The head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation noted that the concept of "response" is introduced into the information context by Russia in order to justify its terrorist acts.
"This is a propaganda ploy for their diplomats, no more," he added.
Let us remind you
In the United States of America, believe that the threats of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to take revenge on Ukraine for Operation Spider have not yet materialized. Instead, the Kremlin is preparing a powerful, multilateral strike against Ukraine.
Donald Trump said that Operation Spider gave Putin a reason to bomb Ukrainian cities.
