"Cobweb" is just the beginning: complex counteraction against Russia will continue, other operations are already being prepared - Washington Post

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7490 views

Ukrainian special services are preparing new operations against russia, after the successful "Spiderweb" operation. Intelligence is considering the possibility of attacks by naval drones on russian ships.

"Cobweb" is just the beginning: complex counteraction against Russia will continue, other operations are already being prepared - Washington Post

While the front line inside Ukraine, where the Russian army is trying to push, remains a "hellish landscape of drones", Ukrainian intelligence agencies are preparing coordinated actions against the enemy's military forces deep inside Russia. Following the "Spider" operation, other complex strikes are possible, writes the Washington Post, with reference to its sources in intelligence.

UNN reports with reference to WP.

Details

Ukrainian intelligence services are capable of striking Russian troops deep inside Russia, and even around the world. In its material, the Washington Post quotes the head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, as saying that the Ukrainian drone attack on Russian air bases last weekend was "a serious slap in the face of the power... of the Russian Federation."

Covert operations may continue, while the front line inside Ukraine remains a "hellish landscape of drones and artillery". According to the Washington Post, citing intelligence sources:

Other complex operations are already being prepared

It should be noted that preparations for the operation codenamed "Spider" lasted more than 1.5 years - this was recently officially announced in the SBU press service. 

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on05.06.25, 19:58 • 87758 views

The American publication separately drew attention to the Ukrainian initiative regarding naval drones. 

European intelligence officers helped with the development of these naval drones. (These actions) forced the Russian fleet to retreat in the Black Sea

- writes the author of the publication, David Ignatius, with reference to his sources.

Ukraine was considering a naval version of the tactics of force, similar to the effective implementation of Operation Spider.

Sources said the SBU was considering sending naval drones hidden in cargo containers to attack ships of Russia and its allies in the northern Pacific Ocean.

- writes Ignatius.

 But, obviously, they have not yet started these operations, the author of the material adds. 

It is also said that "the main target for the SBU was the bridge across the Kerch Strait", which connects Russia with occupied Crimea.

Ignatius writes that SBU fighters have attacked the bridge three times since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022 - the last time during a major underwater explosion on Tuesday. 

The publication writes that the well-protected Crimean (Kerch) bridge may be "the main symbolic target for Ukraine" and another way of "slapping".

Let us remind you

The SBU shared footage of preparations for the special operation "Spider", which resulted in the destruction of 34% of strategic cruise missile carriers at the main airfields of the Russian Federation. The General Staff confirmed the loss of 41 aircraft.

New satellite images from Planet Labs of the Russian air base "belaya" in the Irkutsk region show the results of the Ukrainian drone attack. The airfield was attacked on June 1.

Brilliant implementation of Operation Cobweb: Zelenskyy awarded representatives of special services04.06.25, 15:38 • 1994 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarTechnologies
Vasyl Malyuk
Security Service of Ukraine
The Washington Post
Crimea
Ukraine
