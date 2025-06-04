$41.640.02
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Brilliant execution of the operation against the aggressor: Zelenskyy awarded representatives of special services

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 814 views

President Zelenskyy acknowledged the SBU for the successful "Web" operation, which inflicted significant losses on the aggressor. He emphasized that Ukraine has the right to defend itself against Russian aggression.

Brilliant execution of the operation against the aggressor: Zelenskyy awarded representatives of special services

The President of Ukraine noted that Ukraine never wanted war, but has every right to defend itself. President Zelenskyy published footage on his page showing awards to the Security Service of Ukraine, mentioning Operation "Pavutyna" in the post.

UNN reports with reference to the Telegram page of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

And I am especially grateful to the Security Service of Ukraine for implementing our right to defense - a brilliant implementation. The most important thing that the "Pavutyna" operation proved is that the war causes significant damage and losses, in particular to the aggressor. And this is the restoration of justice, and this is coercion to real peace.

- Zelenskyy said in the post. 

He noted that Ukraine never wanted war, but has every right to defend itself, its independence, its people.

This is exactly what we are doing - with all the means available to us. This is what international law, the UN Charter and ordinary human common sense guarantee to Ukraine.

- President Zelenskyy said. 

The head of the Ukrainian state also stated that Russia has already used strategic aviation, thousands of missiles and attack drones against Ukraine.

The Russians have formed alliances with North Korea and Iran and are using North Korean and Iranian weapons against our cities and positions, including ballistic missiles, attack drones, and artillery.

- Zelenskyy emphasized. 

Ukraine has the right to defense, Zelenskyy emphasized. 

Let us remind you

The SBU shared footage of preparation for the special operation "Pavutyna", which resulted in the destruction of 34% of strategic cruise missile carriers at the main airfields of the Russian Federation. 

The SBU special operation "Pavutyna" hit 4 military airfields of the Russian Federation, 41 aircraft were hit, including A-50, Tu-95, Tu-22 M3 and Tu-160

Andriy Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, on June 1, following the results of the SBU special operation "Pavutyna", stated that at least 13 Russian aircraft were destroyed.

Special operation "Spiderweb": General Staff confirmed loss of 41 aircraft by occupiers03.06.25, 16:20 • 42758 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
Tu-160
Tu-95
Tupolev Tu-22M
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
United Nations
North Korea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Iran
