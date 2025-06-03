Special operation "Spiderweb": General Staff confirmed loss of 41 aircraft by occupiers

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that, according to the results of the SBU special operation "Spiderweb", the total losses of the occupiers amounted to 41 military aircraft, including strategic bombers and other types of combat aircraft, writes UNN.

Updated statistics on the destruction of enemy aircraft at military airfields of the Russian Federation as a result of the special operation of the Security Service of Ukraine on 01.06.2025. After processing additional information from various sources and its verification, which took some time, we inform that the total losses of the occupiers amounted to 41 military aircraft, including strategic bombers and other types of combat aircraft - reported in the General Staff.

Thus, the General Staff published an updated table of total enemy losses as of 16.00 on 03.06.2025.

Tomorrow, information on the total losses of the enemy will be provided as usual, the General Staff noted.

Earlier

The SBU reported on the special operation "Spiderweb", as a result of which the enemy's strategic aviation was hit with an estimated value of 7 billion US dollars. The SBU indicated that 34% of strategic cruise missile carriers at the main airfields of the Russian Federation were hit.

It was previously known that 41 aircraft were affected. Later, the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council reported that at least 13 Russian aircraft were destroyed.