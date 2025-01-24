Trump orders declassification of documents on JFK and Martin Luther King assassination

US President Donald Trump has ordered the publication of documents on the assassination of JFK, Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

It is noted that on January 23, US President Donald Trump signed a decree according to which documents related to the assassinations of US President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert Kennedy and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. will be declassified.

Trump had promised to release the documents during his first term in office, but ultimately complied with the intelligence community's request to keep most of Trump's classified material secret. However, the President repeated his promise during the last presidential campaign - the publication writes.

According to Bloomberg, national security officials are to present a declassification plan in 15 days.

It is in the national interest to finally publish all records related to these killings without delay - the document says.

“Their families and the American people deserve transparency and the truth,” the executive order reads.

Recall

US President-elect Donald Trump announced his plans to disclose secret documents on the assassinations of John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King. He made the announcement on January 20 during a speech at a rally at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.