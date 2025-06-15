The occupiers have advanced in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions – DeepState maps

The Russian army has made advances near two settlements in the Donetsk region and in the Luhansk region. DeepState analysts reported on the occupiers' advance near Bilohorivka, Odradne, and Zaporizhzhia, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of Sunday, June 15, the DeepState monitoring project team reported on the successes of the Russian army in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Bilohorivka, Odradne, and Zaporizhzhia," the message reads.

As a reminder, Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the liberation of Andriivka in the Sumy region. According to him, this was achieved thanks to the offensive actions of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment.

