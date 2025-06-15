The occupiers attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 178 times: fierce fighting in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of the day, June 14, 178 combat clashes took place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The Russian army carried out massive missile, air and artillery strikes in various directions of the front. The most tense situation remains in the Pokrovsky, Novopavlivsky and Toretsky directions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Details

According to operational information as of 22:00 on 14.06.2025, 178 combat clashes were recorded on the front.

Today, the terrorist state launched one missile and 56 air strikes, using one missile and 63 guided bombs. In addition, the invaders involved 1,249 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,124 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements - the report of June 14 says.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy tried three times to advance to the positions of our defenders in the area of Kamyanka and in the direction of the settlements of Lyptsi, Krasne Pershe.

The aggressor tried five times to advance to our positions in the Kupyansk direction in the areas of the settlements of Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka and in the direction of Golubivka and Novoplatonivka. There are two battles going on at the moment.

In the Liman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 Russian attacks in the areas of Ridkodub, Yampolivka, Zelena Dolyna, Serebryansky forest and in the direction of the settlements of Glushchenkove, Olhivka, Novyi Myr, Torske, Shandrygolove today. Two more attacks are ongoing to this day.

In the Siversky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five enemy attacks. Units of the occupiers tried to advance towards Hryhorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske, and were repulsed.

At the moment, in the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders have stopped six enemy assaults. The enemy attacked towards Stupochki and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, our troops repelled 21 enemy attacks today in the areas of Diliivka, Toretsk, Shcherbinivka, Romanivka and in the directions of Pleshchiivka and Yablunivka, and one more combat clash is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the aggressor attacked our positions 45 times during this day in the areas of the settlements in the areas of the settlements of Malinivka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novosergiyivka, Udachne, Gorikhove and in the direction of Mirny, Novoukrainka, Muravka, Oleksiivka. Resisting the enemy's pressure, Ukrainian defenders repelled 44 attacks, and one combat clash continues to this day.

According to preliminary estimates, today the occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction lost 210 people killed and wounded. Our soldiers destroyed six cars, 12 motorcycles, 11 UAVs, a Murom-M visual observation station, 2 UAV control antennas. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed three armored combat vehicles, two guns and one enemy EW vehicle - the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

In the Novopavlivsky direction, our defenders repelled 23 enemy attacks near the settlements of Rozlyv, Bahatyr, Novosilka and in the direction of Shevchenko, Vilne Pole. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.

No combat clashes were recorded in the Gulyaypil direction.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders successfully repelled an assault by the invaders in the direction of Novoandriivka.

In the Pridneprovsky direction, the aggressor made two unsuccessful attempts to advance in the area of the Antonovsky bridge.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to restrain the enemy in the Kursk direction, where our troops repelled 33 enemy attacks today, and six combat clashes are still ongoing.

Let us remind you

Volodymyr Zelensky reported on the liberation of Andriivka in the Sumy region. According to him, this was achieved thanks to the offensive actions of the 225th separate assault regiment.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the targeting of Russian defense industry facilities in the Stavropol and Samara regions