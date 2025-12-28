In Pokrovsk, enemy attempts to push through the defense north of the railway are unsuccessful; on the outskirts of Myrnohrad, the enemy resorts to propaganda - Air Assault Forces

The Defense Forces control the northern part of Pokrovsk, the enemy is active in the west of the city, but their attacks are being blocked. In Myrnohrad, the situation is difficult, the enemy is resorting to propaganda actions. Ukrainian units are working to strengthen their grouping. This was reported by the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on December 28, writes UNN.

The Defense Forces control the northern part of Pokrovsk. The enemy's attempts to break through our defenses north of the railway were unsuccessful. Therefore, the Russians continue to be active in the west of Pokrovsk. The goal is to reach the Hryshyne area. But enemy attacks are being blocked. - reported the Air Assault Forces.

"In Myrnohrad, the situation remains difficult. Units of the Air Assault Forces and marines are involved in the defense of the city," the report says.

"The Defense Forces are working to strengthen the grouping to counter enemy pressure from the northeast and south. Control over the corridor in the area of Svitlo and Rivne allows this task to be performed," the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces reported.

As stated, "the enemy is resorting to demonstrative propaganda actions on the southern outskirts of Myrnohrad." "The main target audience for such actions is the enemy's domestic consumer, who is in a permanent state of pre-New Year's intoxication," the report says.

Battles decreased by a third in 24 hours: General Staff named the hottest directions and updated maps