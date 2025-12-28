In Pokrovsk, enemy attempts to push through the defense north of the railway are unsuccessful; on the outskirts of Myrnohrad, the enemy resorts to propaganda - Air Assault Forces

$41.930.00
49.430.00
ukenru
December 27, 08:03 PM • 18195 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
December 27, 07:34 PM • 32918 views
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used forVideo
December 27, 05:54 PM • 31335 views
Putin will not abandon territorial claims in Ukraine: goals extend beyond occupied regions - Atlantic Council
December 27, 03:52 PM • 27106 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting: Europe and US expect unexpected scenarios - CNN
December 27, 01:53 PM • 23875 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 27: the Air Force showed combat workVideo
December 27, 11:54 AM • 20460 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
December 27, 06:01 AM • 41547 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 39183 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 110583 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 51969 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
5.8m/s
90%
734mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian attack on Odesa on December 27: UAV hit a residential buildingDecember 27, 10:03 PM • 5392 views
Tusk: concrete and reliable security guarantees for Ukraine also mean greater security for PolandDecember 27, 10:22 PM • 4052 views
Five Ukrainians reportedly killed in a road accident in PolandDecember 27, 10:37 PM • 3842 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 6834 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting to take place earlier than scheduled03:48 AM • 15533 views
Publications
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 21815 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 60257 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 110583 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 48958 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 78987 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Mark Carney
John F. Kennedy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Sumy Oblast
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 7004 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 20843 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 60264 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 23362 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 22723 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Shahed-136
Social network
YouTube

In Pokrovsk, enemy attempts to push through the defense north of the railway are unsuccessful; on the outskirts of Myrnohrad, the enemy resorts to propaganda - Air Assault Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

The Defense Forces hold the northern part of Pokrovsk, blocking enemy attempts to advance westward. In Myrnohrad, the situation is difficult, the enemy resorts to propaganda, but Ukrainian units are strengthening their grouping.

In Pokrovsk, enemy attempts to push through the defense north of the railway are unsuccessful; on the outskirts of Myrnohrad, the enemy resorts to propaganda - Air Assault Forces

The Defense Forces control the northern part of Pokrovsk, the enemy is active in the west of the city, but their attacks are being blocked. In Myrnohrad, the situation is difficult, the enemy is resorting to propaganda actions. Ukrainian units are working to strengthen their grouping. This was reported by the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on December 28, writes UNN.

The Defense Forces control the northern part of Pokrovsk. The enemy's attempts to break through our defenses north of the railway were unsuccessful. Therefore, the Russians continue to be active in the west of Pokrovsk. The goal is to reach the Hryshyne area. But enemy attacks are being blocked.

- reported the Air Assault Forces.

"In Myrnohrad, the situation remains difficult. Units of the Air Assault Forces and marines are involved in the defense of the city," the report says.

"The Defense Forces are working to strengthen the grouping to counter enemy pressure from the northeast and south. Control over the corridor in the area of Svitlo and Rivne allows this task to be performed," the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces reported.

As stated, "the enemy is resorting to demonstrative propaganda actions on the southern outskirts of Myrnohrad." "The main target audience for such actions is the enemy's domestic consumer, who is in a permanent state of pre-New Year's intoxication," the report says.

Battles decreased by a third in 24 hours: General Staff named the hottest directions and updated maps28.12.25, 09:27 • 534 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
New Year
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
Myrnohrad