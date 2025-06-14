The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the targeting of Russian defense industry facilities in the Stavropol and Samara regions

The Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the defense industry facilities for the production of explosives in the Samara region and the Stavropol Territory of the Russian Federation. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

As part of reducing the enemy's ability to manufacture explosives and ammunition, on the night of June 14, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck important facilities of the military-industrial complex of the Russian aggressor. - the statement reads.

In particular, the capacities of JSC "NNK" in the Samara region of the Russian Federation were hit. This is a leading enterprise for the production of explosive components, a defense industry facility in Russia. Explosions and a fire were recorded in the industrial zone.

Also, according to the General Staff, a fire attack was carried out on the Nevinnomyssk combine in the Stavropol Territory of the Russian Federation - one of the key manufacturers of basic components for explosives, ammunition and rocket fuel. The company is involved in ensuring Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine. A series of explosions and the operation of the enemy's air defense directly in the target area were reported, and a fire was recorded in the industrial zone.

The results of the attack are being clarified.

The Defense Forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force Russia to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine. - added the General Staff.

Earlier, UNN reported that the Novokuibyshev Catalysts Plant, which produces catalysts for oil refineries, was attacked in the Samara region of the Russian Federation. The plant provides Russia with catalysts, without which its refineries do not work.

Let us remind you

On the night of June 14, unidentified drones attacked one of the largest Russian plants for the production of nitrogen fertilizers "Nevinnomyssky Azot" in the Stavropol Territory.