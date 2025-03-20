Bruce Willis gave Samuel L. Jackson advice that changed his career
Kyiv • UNN
Bruce Willis advised Samuel L. Jackson to find a character that he could return to in any film. Jackson heeded the advice and chose the role of Nick Fury in Marvel.
Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson worked together in many films, and behind the scenes of filming, Willis helped Jackson, giving him advice that, as he now admits, greatly changed his career.
This is reported by UNN with reference to Variety.
Samuel Jackson celebrated the 70th anniversary of his co-star in "Die Hard with a Vengeance," Bruce Willis. The future colleagues met for the first time on the set of the third "Die Hard" film, which was released in 1995. At that time, the film grossed $366 million, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year.
It was there, on the set of "Die Hard," that Willis gave his co-star advice that he remembered and put into practice.
He told me, "I hope you can find a character who, when you make bad movies and they don't make money, you can always go back to that character that everyone loves."
Arnold has Terminator. Sylvester has Rocky and Rambo. I have John McCain, Willis said.
I say, "Oh, okay." And it didn't occur to me until I got the role of Nick Fury - and I had a nine-picture deal - "Oh, I'm doing what Bruce said, I have this character"
Jackson first appeared as Nick Fury in a post-credits scene in the 2008 film "Iron Man," and the character subsequently became a staple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing in dozens of entries in the Avengers and Captain Marvel films and television series, such as "Secret Invasion."
Actor Gene Hackman and his wife died of natural causes a week apart08.03.25, 14:20 • 25281 view
Earlier, Jackson said that he never lost interest in his role as Nick Fury and that he would rather make billion-dollar Marvel films than win an "Oscar" or chase Oscar-winning dramatic roles.
I was never going to let the "Oscar" be the measure of my success or failure as an actor. My measure of success is my happiness: am I happy with what I'm doing? I don't make movies about statues.
You know - "If you're in this movie, you'll get an Oscar."
No, thank you. I'd rather be Nick Fury or have fun Mace Windu with a lightsaber
Currently, 76-year-old Samuel L. Jackson is far from retirement. This is evidenced by numerous films with his roles, which are expected to be released in the coming months.
He was recently seen in the highly acclaimed Netflix film "The Piano Lesson" (an adaptation of the Broadway play in which Jackson played the lead role). In 2025, Samuel L. Jackson will appear in the post-apocalyptic film "After the Fire" alongside Dave Bautista.
Let us remind you
Actor Bruce Willis's relatives reported that doctors diagnosed the man with frontotemporal dementia.
Bruce Willis in Los Angeles: amid his struggle with aphasia, the star smiles and puts on a Los Angeles Dodgers cap28.10.24, 10:55 • 114218 views