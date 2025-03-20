Bruce Willis gave Samuel L. Jackson advice that changed his career

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 105083 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 167616 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 105653 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342330 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173203 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144609 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196069 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124775 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108134 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 46878 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 159135 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37359 views

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 84656 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23014 views
"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 84658 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 159137 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 20046 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23015 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37360 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 46879 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135668 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Bruce Willis gave Samuel L. Jackson advice that changed his career

Kyiv • UNN

 • 161635 views

Bruce Willis advised Samuel L. Jackson to find a character that he could return to in any film. Jackson heeded the advice and chose the role of Nick Fury in Marvel.

Bruce Willis gave Samuel L. Jackson advice that changed his career

Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson worked together in many films, and behind the scenes of filming, Willis helped Jackson, giving him advice that, as he now admits, greatly changed his career.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Variety.

Samuel Jackson celebrated the 70th anniversary of his co-star in "Die Hard with a Vengeance," Bruce Willis. The future colleagues met for the first time on the set of the third "Die Hard" film, which was released in 1995. At that time, the film grossed $366 million, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year.

It was there, on the set of "Die Hard," that Willis gave his co-star advice that he remembered and put into practice.

He told me, "I hope you can find a character who, when you make bad movies and they don't make money, you can always go back to that character that everyone loves." 

- says Jackson.

Arnold has Terminator. Sylvester has Rocky and Rambo. I have John McCain, Willis said. 

I say, "Oh, okay." And it didn't occur to me until I got the role of Nick Fury - and I had a nine-picture deal - "Oh, I'm doing what Bruce said, I have this character"

- explains the actor.

Jackson first appeared as Nick Fury in a post-credits scene in the 2008 film "Iron Man," and the character subsequently became a staple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing in dozens of entries in the Avengers and Captain Marvel films and television series, such as "Secret Invasion." 

Actor Gene Hackman and his wife died of natural causes a week apart08.03.25, 14:20 • 25281 view

Earlier, Jackson said that he never lost interest in his role as Nick Fury and that he would rather make billion-dollar Marvel films than win an "Oscar" or chase Oscar-winning dramatic roles.

I was never going to let the "Oscar" be the measure of my success or failure as an actor. My measure of success is my happiness: am I happy with what I'm doing? I don't make movies about statues.
You know - "If you're in this movie, you'll get an Oscar." 
No, thank you. I'd rather be Nick Fury or have fun Mace Windu with a lightsaber

- he said.

Currently, 76-year-old Samuel L. Jackson is far from retirement. This is evidenced by numerous films with his roles, which are expected to be released in the coming months.

He was recently seen in the highly acclaimed Netflix film "The Piano Lesson" (an adaptation of the Broadway play in which Jackson played the lead role). In 2025, Samuel L. Jackson will appear in the post-apocalyptic film "After the Fire" alongside Dave Bautista. 

Let us remind you

Actor Bruce Willis's relatives reported that doctors diagnosed the man with frontotemporal dementia.

Bruce Willis in Los Angeles: amid his struggle with aphasia, the star smiles and puts on a Los Angeles Dodgers cap28.10.24, 10:55 • 114218 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

