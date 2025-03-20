In Kyiv a man opened fire in an office, wounded a woman and committed suicide - police
Kyiv • UNN
In the Podilskyi district of Kyiv, a 39-year-old man shot an office worker, and then committed suicide on the bridge by jumping into the Dnipro River. The wounded woman was hospitalized.
In the Podilskyi district of Kyiv, a 39-year-old man committed a shooting in an office, shot an employee, and then committed suicide on the bridge by jumping into the Dnipro River, the GUNP in Kyiv reported, UNN writes.
Details
"Police officers are investigating the circumstances of the shooting in an office building in the Podilskyi district of the capital," the police said.
The police received information about the shooting today around 1 p.m.
"It was preliminarily established that a 39-year-old local resident entered the premises and fired several shots at an employee of the company, after which he disappeared from the scene of the crime. (...) Subsequently, the attacker traveled in a vehicle to one of the capital's bridges and, after abandoning the car, committed suicide by jumping off the bridge into the Dnipro River," the police said.
It is reported that the 53-year-old victim was taken to a medical facility with injuries to her face and body.
A device for firing rubber bullets, which the shooter left behind while fleeing, was seized from the scene as a likely instrument of the crime.
"The man's body was pulled from the river by SES employees, and a forensic expert is currently examining it," the police said.
Law enforcement officers continue to work at the scene and are establishing all the circumstances of the incident. The issue of the legal qualification of the event is being resolved.
