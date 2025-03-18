Shooting in a shopping center in Kyiv region: six people detained, four more wanted
In the Kyiv region, six people were detained for shooting in a shopping center in Bila Tserkva. A visitor to the sports club was injured, police are looking for four more people involved.
Six people involved in the shooting in a shopping center in Bila Tserkva were detained in Kyiv region. The whereabouts of four more suspects are currently being established, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv region police.
Police found that a group of men broke into the gym, fired several shots and fled. As a result of the incident, a visitor to the hall was wounded and hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the lower extremities.
According to the results of the incident, six suspects were identified - residents of the Kyiv region. They were detained in accordance with Art. 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Police are looking for four more people involved and establishing the motives of the crime.
... initiated a pre-trial investigation into attempted murder, hooliganism and illegal handling of weapons (part 3 of article 15, paragraph 7 of part 2 of article 115, part 4 of article 296, part 1 of article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). A pre-trial investigation is underway
Today at 11:04, the police received a message that unknown persons entered a sports club in a shopping center in Bila Tserkva and carried out a shooting.
