Shooting in a shopping mall in Kyiv region: investigators have opened proceedings
Kyiv • UNN
In Bila Tserkva, Kyiv region, a group of unknown persons broke into a sports club in a shopping center and opened fire, wounding a visitor. The victim with a gunshot wound to the lower extremities was hospitalized and is currently being operated on. Investigators have launched a pre-trial investigation into attempted murder and hooliganism. This was reported by UNN with reference to the spokeswoman of the Kyiv region police, Yana Yermolenko, and the press service of the Main Department of the National Police in the Kyiv region.
Details
"Law enforcement officers have established that a person broke into the premises of a sports club, fired several shots from a weapon and fled. As a result of the incident, one visitor to the facility was wounded and hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the lower extremities. The victim is currently undergoing surgery," said Yermolenko.
The Kyiv region police clarified that investigators have launched a pre-trial investigation.
"Investigators, under the procedural guidance of the Bila Tserkva District Prosecutor's Office, have launched a pre-trial investigation into attempted murder and hooliganism (Part 2 of Article 15, Clause 7 of Part 2 of Article 115, Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). A pre-trial investigation is underway," the Kyiv region police reported.
Yermolenko added that police are currently searching for the attackers and questioning eyewitnesses.
Reminder
